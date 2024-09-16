Ukrainian biologist Taras Oleksyk gets emotional when he recalls what a Ukrainian sniper once told him. “If you come to the trenches, who am I going to fight for? Stay. I know how to kill people, but I don’t know how to educate them. You do.”

Over a sparkling water and ham croquettes on a terrace in Madrid, Oleksyk sums up everything he has been doing since the beginning of the Russian invasion; such as sending part of his salary to Ukraine, or raising thousands of euros to buy signal inhibitors against kamikaze drones. But above all he has promoted courses for young scientists who do not want to or cannot leave their country, since men aged 18 to 60 must stay by law. The idea is to keep the flame of research alive and not to lose a whole generation of scientists. “If we do not plant the seeds now, when the war is over and we have to rebuild the country we will already be left behind,” explains this evolutionary biologist and geneticist, who works at Oakland University in the United States, where he is married and has two children.

The researcher is leading the creation of the largest genetic data bank in Ukraine, which until now was “a blank space on the map” in this regard. The goal is to gather DNA samples from 20,000 Ukrainians, all collected during the war. It will be used, for example, to study the genetic factors of type 1 diabetes, a chronic disease with no known cause that affects the pancreas, damages other organs, and can even cause death. The project has already collected DNA from 10,000 people thanks to the collaboration of 80 doctors from all over the country, including some who work almost on the front line, who take the opportunity to take samples every time patients visit them seeking care and treatment with insulin. “It is the largest collection of type 1 diabetes samples, DNA and complete genomes in the country and, as far as we know, one of the largest in the world,” Oleksyk highlights. The scientist has visited Madrid with his colleagues Olga Oleksyk and Khrystyna Scchubelka to look for new European collaborators during the Congress of the European Association for the Treatment of Diabetes.

Olga is Taras’ sister, an endocrinologist, a member of parliament and a health ambassador for the Transcarpathian region in the south-west of the country. “We already have 25,000 amputees in Ukraine, not just soldiers, but also many civilians, including children. We need support from Europe to get prostheses and also rehabilitation training for our doctors,” she explains in English. Her husband is a former history teacher who is now fighting on the front. The number of war wounded and combatants and civilians suffering from post-traumatic stress is beyond the region’s capabilities, she admits.

The capital of Transcarpathia is Uzhhorod. Separated from the rest of the country by the Carpathian Mountains, it is the only city in Ukraine where not a single Russian missile has fallen, and where there is no curfew. It is just a few kilometres from the border with Slovakia and Hungary. Getting there is relatively safe and easy, just a few hours by taxi from Budapest.

This island of peace amidst horror has become the new home for thousands of refugees. Its hospitals, where many wounded fighters arrive, are overburdened. At the same time, the National University of Uzhhorod has become one of the most active in the country and drives much of the research that remains active, including the new genetic bank and face-to-face courses in bioinformatics.

When the war started, Khrystyna Shchubelkaa physician specializing in clinical genetics, left Uzhgorod She left with her husband and six-month-old son and settled in the United States. She now lives between the two places. The scientist describes the strange atmosphere in the Ukrainian enclave. “It is a time of extremes. You see people completely devastated at a family funeral, while everyone else tries to carry on with a normal life, otherwise they would go crazy.”

The new one DNA bank The study from Ukraine will help explain why some diabetics suffer liver damage and others do not. It will also explain why cases have skyrocketed in Ukraine. “We know from data from Israel that every time the conflict escalates, there is an instant spike. This disease is autoimmune. Stress affects the immune system, and who suffers more stress than someone who is afraid of dying?” Shchubelka explains.

More than 20 scientists from nine countries, four of them from Spain, participate in the bioinformatics courses for young people that are taught in person in Uzhhorod. The creator of this initiative is Fyodor Kondrashov, an expert in genetic evolution who was born in the former USSR, near Moscow, grew up in the United States, and spent 10 years working in Spain at the Centre for Genomic Regulation in Barcelona (CRG). “The philosophy is to incubate a new generation of computational biologists who can create something on their own tomorrow,” he explains to this newspaper by teleconference. It plays in its favour that to learn this discipline you don’t need expensive laboratories, just computers and teachers, although this year the power cuts and air raid warnings have complicated things. “We often joke that in Ukraine we can do bioinformatics without electricity,” says Kondrashov, but “the truth is that Starlink [internet por satélite] and gasoline generators help us a lot.”

Statistician and molecular biologist Roderic Guigó, from the CRG, has been taking part in these two-week courses since they began in 2023. Around 80 young people from all over Ukraine, including the cities most affected by the war, such as Kharkiv or Dnipro, attend the classes at no cost to them. “For a few days they can not only learn, but also get together and go out at night without fear of being killed in a bombing,” explains the bioinformatician. His son Guillema machine learning researcher at the University of Girona, also teaches classes.

Oleksyk is confident that the new DNA bank will meet its goal of reaching 20,000 samples by 2026, and that it will serve as a basis for Ukrainian bioinformaticians to do their own research and collaborate with scientists from other countries. “On the one hand, we are telling our young people and doctors that the world needs them, and on the other hand, we are showing the world that we are ready to do top-level science,” he stresses.