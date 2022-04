Refinery, located in Poltava, supplied Ukrainian troops in the center and east of the territory.| Photo: EFE/EPA/STR

Russian troops destroyed, on Saturday (2), the Kremenchuk refinery, located in central Ukraine, which is the largest in the country, according to the Polish news agency PAP on Sunday (3). “The fire has been extinguished, but the facility has been completely destroyed and cannot continue to function,” the head of the Poltava region’s military administration, Dmytro Lunin, told the Polish media.

The local representative said several people were injured in the attack and suffered severe burns, although they are not in danger at the moment. Lunin added that it was possible to avoid an environmental catastrophe and that emergency services are monitoring the situation closely. In addition, he urged local residents not to stockpile fuel, which could create an “artificial shortage” as supplies are guaranteed.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry had announced that, using “long-range and high-precision weapons”, it carried out an attack on the refinery, located in Poltava, which supplied Ukrainian troops in the center and east of the territory.

According to the Ukrainskaya Pravda newspaper, the Kremenchuk refinery was the largest in the country and had a capacity of 18.6 million tons of oil. The second largest such facility in Ukraine, which is in Kharkiv, has suspended operations and has remained mostly inactive since February 26, two days after the start of the Russian invasion, due to the risk of becoming a target of attacks.