From: Sandra Katherine

Criticism of Putin’s handling of the Ukrainian invasion of Kursk is growing. Locals feel unprepared and without defense.

Moscow – The potential impact of an invasion of Ukrainian troops into the Kursk region in western Russia could be far-reaching, according to Western military experts. According to experts from the US think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW), the latest developments could not only result in a possible strengthening of the Ukrainian position, but also endanger stability within Russia.

According to a report by German Press Agency According to ISW, this may provide an explanation for why the political leadership in Moscow has declared Kursk only a “zone for anti-terrorist operations” and not a war zone, despite the Ukrainian advance in recent days. The ISW concludes that Vladimir Putin’s government may be deliberately downplaying the situation.

Kursk Offensive: Criticism of Putin and the Russian reaction to the Ukrainian advance

Criticism of the reaction of the Kremlin and Putin’s troops to the Ukrainian military operations in Kursk is growing louder. In the Kursk region in particular, but also in other parts of the country, there has been initial criticism in recent days of the way the political leadership has reacted to the appearance of Ukrainian troops on Russian territory. This was reported by numerous Western media correspondents.

A ZDFJournalist reported on a recently released video in which locals from the region can be seen addressing Putin directly, stating that they felt unprotected and could not understand why the Russian armed forces were not prepared for the actions of the Ukrainian soldiers.

Putin’s measures in the face of the Kursk offensive – experts doubt the effectiveness of the Kremlin’s reaction

Although the Kremlin declared the Kursk, Belgorod and Bryansk regions “zones for anti-terrorist operations” on Saturday night (August 10), giving the military significantly more powers, experts doubt that this will be enough to stop the Ukrainian advance without further ado. They also point out that the situation in Kursk may have an impact on Russia’s progress in Ukraine.

The situation in Kursk is increasingly being described as “confusing” based on recent reports, social media posts and videos from the region. While authorities and politicians, such as the region’s acting governor, Alexei Smirnov, are calling on the population to remain calm and assuring that the situation is “under control”, additional Russian military forces have reportedly been mobilized to repel the Ukrainian invasion. In many recent recordings from the region, missile alarms can be heard in the background.

For Ukraine, its advance into some regions in eastern Russia represents the first success story in a long time and could potentially mean an important surprise victory in the Ukraine war. According to ZDF Experts and war observers suspect that the situation in Kursk could possibly be used to strengthen Ukraine’s negotiating position. (saka with dpa)