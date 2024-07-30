Political scientist Kozyulin admitted Kyiv’s participation in the attack on the Wagner PMC in Mali

The Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry may be involved in the Tuareg rebels’ attack on Wagner PMC fighters in Mali in order to annoy Russia. This was reported to Lenta.ru by Vadim Kozyulin, a research fellow at the Institute of Current International Problems (IAMP) of the Diplomatic Academy of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

This is how the political scientist commented on the words of the official representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate Andrey Yusov that Kyiv is involved in the events in Mali. According to the statements of the representative of the department, the special services helped the rebels with the preparation of the operation.

The rebels received the necessary information and not only information that allowed them to conduct a successful military operation (…). We certainly won’t talk about the details yet, there will be a continuation Andrey Yusovofficial representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

A photo of Tuaregs with a Ukrainian flag has appeared online

On Monday, July 29, the Ukrainian publication Kiyv Post published a photo of Tuareg rebels posing with a Ukrainian flag. Journalists claim it was taken after a battle with Wagner PMC soldiers that became known on Sunday, July 28. According to them, the footage shows Tuaregs’ support for Kyiv.

Kiyv Post journalists added that clashes between rebels and Wagner fighters took place in the city of Tinzauten, located near the border of Mali and Algeria. The journalists also emphasized that the Tuaregs had previously published photographs of a destroyed convoy of equipment that allegedly belonged to a Russian PMC.

The attack on the Wagner PMC fighters became known on Sunday, July 28. It is reported that the clash between them and the Tuaregs lasted five days. One of the official Telegram channels of the PMC “Unloading Wagner” reported that the military entered into an unequal battle with Islamists from the “Coordination Movement of Azawad” and the group “Al-Qaeda in the Sahel” (a terrorist organization banned in the Russian Federation)which lasted for several days. The battle also involved soldiers from the Malian army. According to representatives of the PMC, a clash between Wagnerites and radicals occurred on July 22. As a result of the battle, the military managed to destroy up to 50 opponents and 6 units of equipment, after which the militants retreated. As noted in the message of “Razgruzki Wagnera”, after this the radicals returned with reinforcements, the number of their group exceeded a thousand people. As a result of the clash, some Wagner mercenaries were captured. On the afternoon of July 29, the SHOT Telegram channel reported, citing sources in the Russian Ministry of Defense, that they had been ransomed. This information was later refuted by the Russian Telegram channel Mash. According to the source, negotiations with the rebels on the possibility of a ransom are currently ongoing. It is noted that the PMC offered to transfer $100,000 to the terrorists for each of its fighters held captive. In addition, a video was published with the alleged fighters who are still in captivity. According to the channel, the footage that leaked online shows a stormtrooper and a combat medic of the PMC.

The GUR data could be a lie

The RT television channel doubted the authenticity of the footage published by Kiyv Post. In its Telegram-channel, the publication published a video that appeared online on June 10. It shows the same people in almost the same places and in a similar setting.

“The video was posted on the X social network on June 10. However, Kyiv Post claims that this is their exclusive photo, allegedly confirming the “successful operation of the GUR” against the Wagner PMC in Mali,” the TV channel said in a statement.

Subsequently, Russian Telegram– the channel “Military Informant” also noted that Kiyv Post had previously published videos provided to it by Ukrainian intelligence. Thus, at the end of January, the publication reported on an attack by Ukrainian drones on fighters of the Wagner PMC, who were allegedly in Sudan.

In addition, in June, Kiyv Post reported on joint strikes by Ukrainian special forces and Syrian rebels against government forces, which, according to the publication, also included Wagner troops.

The Tuaregs have found many supporters after the appearance of the Wagner PMC in Africa

Nevertheless, Kyiv’s involvement in what happened should not be ruled out. As Vadim Kozyulin explained, after the Wagner units appeared in Africa, the rebels found many external supporters interested in annoying Russia, including Ukraine.

Ukrainian arms dealers today have great potential for supplying the Tuaregs with Soviet and foreign standard weapons. And they have had connections in African countries for a long time. So the participation of the GUR in the recent events can be assumed. Vadim KozyulinResearch Fellow, Institute of Agrarian Policy, Diplomatic Academy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia

He also noted that Ukrainian intelligence could support the Tuaregs by sharing intelligence data with them, as well as intercepted radio transmissions. The expert also emphasized that the Tuaregs are known for their militancy and survival skills in harsh natural conditions, which special forces from many countries around the world can learn from them, and after the war in Libya and the collapse of Muammar Gaddafi’s army, they received a large number of weapons, including portable anti-aircraft missile systems and anti-tank guided missiles.

Related materials:

In addition, Ukraine could have been training Tuaregs and supplying them with weapons since the beginning of the year. In particular, this was reported by Telegram– the channel “Two Majors”, according to which the first group of rebels was trained at the beginning of the year, and the rest are currently undergoing training.

It is noted that Kyiv’s actions could only have produced results now due to delays in arms deliveries to Africa. The channel’s authors added that the project to train the rebels is being coordinated by Ukrainian Andrey Grabarenko and British citizens who regularly come to the region via Mauritania.

Russia reacts to Kyiv’s recognition

Member of the State Duma Defense Committee Viktor Zavarzin also responded to Yusov’s words. He emphasized that the Russian authorities will look into what happened. According to Zavarzin, the events on the African continent and the attack on the Wagner PMC were caused by the actions of the Ukrainian and French authorities.

Enemies are enemies, that’s what we’re talking about. These are vile people. They’re on the side of the Tuareg rebels. We’ll sort it out. Victor ZavarzinMember of the State Duma Defense Committee

Shortly before this, photos appeared that confirm the presence of Ukrainian mercenaries in Africa. They were published by the RT channel on Telegram. It is reported that the photos were supposed to be published by the author of the Grey Zone Telegram channel Nikita Fedyanin, who became one of the victims of the clash with the Tuaregs.

Ukrainian mercenary in Mali Frame: Telegram channel “RT in Russian”

Mali may make a claim to Ukraine

Mali may also be preparing to lodge a claim with Ukraine in connection with what happened. This was reported in its Telegram-channel, Africanist and political strategist Viktor Vasiliev reported.