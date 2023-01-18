Ukraine’s Interior Minister, Denis Monastirski, and other senior ministry officials are among the 16 killed in a helicopter crash in the Ukrainian city of Brovari, located in the kyiv region, emergency services confirmed on Wednesday. after initially the local authorities announced 18 victims. The head of the Ukrainian police, Igor Klimenko, has indicated in a message on his account on the social network Facebook that “a State Emergency Service helicopter has crashed in Brovari”. “As a result of the accident, the leadership of the Ministry of the Interior has died: the minister, the deputy minister [Yevheni Yenin] and the secretary of state [Yuri Lubkovich]”, he stated. At the moment, she has not disclosed the cause of the accident.

In total there are 16 fatalities, including three children. Of the dead, at least nine were on board the device. “All the specialized services work on site”, he added. Minutes before, kyiv Governor Oleksi Kuleba, had detailed that the helicopter “has fallen near a nursery and a residential building.” “At the time of the tragedy, children and employees of the institution were in the nursery. Everyone has been evacuated ”, he had highlighted through his Telegram account. Kuleba has estimated that 29 people have been injured, including 15 minors, reports Reuters.

Deputy adviser to the Ukrainian presidency Kirilo Timoshenko has said that “the number of reports about victims in Brovari is increasing.” “We don’t have time to recover from one tragedy and we already have another one,” he lamented, referring to the Russian attack last Saturday against a residential building in the city of Dnipro that caused the death of 45 civilians and the disappearance of 19 more.

The importance of the Ministry of the Interior in the war is crucial. Under Monastirski’s orders were not only the police forces, but also the National Guard and the Border Guard, these two departments directly involved in the fighting at the front.

The reasons for the incident will take weeks to clarify, according to the spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, Yuri Ihnat: “It is too early to talk about the causes. There are multiple factors that can cause this catastrophe. Air accidents need time to be investigated. kyiv and its surroundings, including Brovari, woke up this morning covered in fog. A video broadcast on Telegram of the helicopter shortly before it crashed, recorded by a neighbor, showed the aircraft flying at a very low altitude and in poor visibility weather conditions.

The Security Services of Ukraine (SSU, the secret services) are investigating the incident considering three hypotheses, according to a statement from its press office: that the pilot failed to comply with safety regulations during the flight, that a breakdown caused an accident or that It was “a deliberate action to destroy the aircraft.”

Civil aircraft and helicopter traffic is closed in Ukraine due to the threat of being shot down. The movement of helicopters is exceptional and always at a very low altitude, to avoid being detected by enemy radars. In kyiv it is not often to see helicopters fly over the city, and if they do, it is licking the roofs of the buildings.

The Ukrainian authorities have always avoided revealing how the members of the Government and its president, Volodímir Zelenski, move around the country. Iiulia Mendel, Zelenski’s former spokesperson, added that Monastirski had left by helicopter for positions near the front. Sources from the president’s environment consulted by this newspaper last year indicated that part of the route that Zelenski takes on his trips can be done by helicopter. Zelensky suffered a car accident last September on one of his trips to eastern Ukraine.

