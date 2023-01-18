Ukraine’s Interior Minister dies in tragic helicopter crash

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Denys Monastyrsky, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.
Genya SAVILOV / AFP
Denys Monastyrsky, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.
The aircraft carrying Denis Monastyrsky went down right next to a kindergarten.
January 18, 2023, 03:50 A.M.
A helicopter crashed this Wednesday morning, January 18, near a kindergarten on the outskirts of kyiv. and left several “victims”, the Ukrainian presidency announced, including the interior minister.
“In the city of Brovary (in the east of kyiv), a helicopter crashed near a kindergarten and a residential building (…) There are victims,” the deputy head of the presidential administration, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, reported on Telegram. , citing regional authorities.
“At the time of the drama, there were children and employees in the kindergarten,” said the region’s governor, Oleksiy Kuleba. “Right now, everyone is evacuated,” he added.
Helicopter crash in Brovary, Kyiv region #Ukraine On board the helicopter that crashed in Brovary were the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Denis Monastyrsky and his deputy Yevhen Yenin, so far 16 people were killed, 22 are injured, including 10 children. pic.twitter.com/SAu4Ykl3uj
— Globe Sentinel (@GlobeSentinels) January 18, 2023
A helicopter carrying the Interior minister, Denis Monastyrsky, crashed in a residential area in Brovary, kyiv.
“Sabotage, malfunction or breach of security protocols”, officials said.
Well, of course, the most plausible cause is the UAF and their malfunctiong missiles. pic.twitter.com/1cjTj4ynvV
— Martin (@MResearchacc) January 18, 2023
Ukrainian Interior Minister Denis Monastyrsky was one of the victims along with his deputy minister and 14 other people.. In total, 16 citizens are known to have died, including two children. Of them, nine were on board the helicopter.
In addition, 22 people are hospitalized, including 10 children.
AFP and EFE
