Wednesday, January 18, 2023
Ukraine’s Interior Minister dies in tragic helicopter crash

January 18, 2023
close

Denys Monastyrsky, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

Photo:

Genya SAVILOV / AFP

Denys Monastyrsky, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

The aircraft carrying Denis Monastyrsky went down right next to a kindergarten.

A helicopter crashed this Wednesday morning, January 18, near a kindergarten on the outskirts of kyiv. and left several “victims”, the Ukrainian presidency announced, including the interior minister.

“In the city of Brovary (in the east of kyiv), a helicopter crashed near a kindergarten and a residential building (…) There are victims,” ​​the deputy head of the presidential administration, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, reported on Telegram. , citing regional authorities.

“At the time of the drama, there were children and employees in the kindergarten,” said the region’s governor, Oleksiy Kuleba. “Right now, everyone is evacuated,” he added.

Ukrainian Interior Minister Denis Monastyrsky was one of the victims along with his deputy minister and 14 other people.. In total, 16 citizens are known to have died, including two children. Of them, nine were on board the helicopter.

In addition, 22 people are hospitalized, including 10 children.

This is how the area where the helicopter crashed remained.

Photo:

Sergei Supinsky/AFP

AFP and EFE

