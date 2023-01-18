The Prime Minister of the Interior of Ukraine, Denis Monastirsky, as well as his First Deputy Minister, Evgeny Jenin, the State Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Yuriy Lubkovich, and at least 15 other people have died this morning when the helicopter in which they were traveling crashed. in Brovari, on the outskirts of kyiv. The aircraft, attached to the state emergency service, collapsed in the vicinity of a nursery. Among the fatalities there are at least three children. The news has been confirmed at 9.22 (Spanish time) and the rescue teams, the Police and the fire brigade are working right now to rescue possible new victims. At least fourteen adults and fifteen children have been injured and have been taken to a hospital. At the moment the reason for the accident is unknown.

The governor of the kyiv region explained that “at the time of the tragedy, children and employees of the institution were in kindergarten. All have been evacuated. There are victims. Ambulances, police and firefighters work at the scene of the fall. The Zelenski government has opened an urgent investigation into the facts. At the moment, he is handling the hypothesis of an accident due to a helicopter breakdown, but he is not ruling out sabotage either.

Image published in the Ukrainian media about the area where the accident occurred, which caused a fire /



Reuters



Nine people were traveling on the aircraft. None of them has survived the strong impact, which has caused the immediate fire of the device. “The causes of the tragedy are being established by investigators. We will soon find out if it was sabotage, an equipment malfunction or a violation of flight safety rules,” Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, wrote on social media.

Interior Minister Denys Monastirski and his deputy Yevgeny Jenin /



Reuters



Monastirski was appointed head of the Interior Ministry on July 16, 2021. He had closely followed his department’s investigations into war crimes committed by Russia during the invasion and vowed to bring those responsible to international justice.