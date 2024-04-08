Home page politics

Signs of a major Russian offensive are increasing. The Ukrainian intelligence chief expects this at the end of May. He is hoping for Taurus support from Germany.

Kiev – More than two years after the start of the Russian invasion, Ukraine is on the defensive on almost all fronts. In view of the halting aid from the West – especially from the USA – and increasing missile and drone attacks from Russia, high-ranking officers in the Ukrainian army are currently warning of a collapse of the front.

“There is nothing that can help Ukraine now,” the military paints a worrying picture of the current situation War. According to recent reports, it could EU-Applicant country will soon be in even greater trouble. A major Russian offensive is probably imminent – the Russians are scheduled to attack at the end of May.

Ukrainian intelligence chief expects Russian offensive at the end of May 2024

The head of the Ukrainian Military Intelligence Service (HUR), Kyrylo Budanov, said this in an interview with the ARD. “We expect Russian offensive actions to intensify in late spring and early summer. “Especially in the Donbass region,” he told the broadcaster in Kiev. Budanov expects Putin's troops to be a little closer to the currently heavily contested small town of Chassiv Yar move closer. The city, located on a hill a good 20 kilometers west of Bakhmut, is considered strategically important. “They will move towards the city of Pokrovsk,” the quoted ARD the head of the secret service. Pokrovsk is located 70 kilometers southwest of Chasiv Yar, in Donetsk Oblast in eastern Ukraine. According to Budanov, the front should hardly change until then. The situation is “quite difficult, but it is under control”.

Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukrainian military intelligence, expects the Russians to launch an offensive at the end of May. © Jessica Koscielniak/Imago

Without further support from the United States, that could change quickly. “If Congress doesn’t help Ukraine, Ukraine will lose the war,” the Ukrainian president recently said Volodymyr Zelensky. Although the USA has been the largest supporter of the government in Kiev in the past two years, further US aid for Ukraine is currently stalled in Washington – the Republicans are blocking new payments. And in Europe, too, there are always debates about how and with what weapons Ukraine should be helped. For months there has been discussion in this country about whether Germany should send Taurus cruise missiles to its Ukrainian ally. Chancellor Scholz and the SPD are against it; for the time being, Ukraine will have to make do without the German-Swedish missiles.

Intelligence chief in Ukraine hopes for Taurus delivery from Germany and more ammunition

HUR boss Budanov still hopes that the cruise missiles will be delivered. They would “certainly make our lives easier,” he tells the ARD and calls the Taurus an “excellent weapon.” What is currently needed above all is more artillery systems and more ammunition. Budanov believes that the EU can compensate for the lack of support from the USA. If there is no further help, things will become “catastrophically difficult” for his country.

In fact, the Ukrainian army has been warning for some time that ammunition and weapons supplies were running low. The US aid has now almost been used up. With the fall of the city of Avdiivka, Ukraine suffered a serious defeat in February, and during the chaotic retreat numerous soldiers were taken prisoner by Russia. Russian combat drones are currently attacking in the north and south of the country, areas in the east are under artillery fire and Ukrainian troops are particularly under pressure in Chassiv Yar.

However, Ukraine can also launch its own attacks: for example on the night of Sunday (April 7th) with drones in the Russian border region of Belgorod or in an air strike on a Russian airfield on the night of Friday (5th April). At least six aircraft are said to have been destroyed.

Own attacks unlikely? Ukraine's intelligence chief doesn't want to rule anything out

The Ukrainian army recently repelled one of the largest Russian tank attacks since the start of the war near the village of Tonenke in Donetsk Oblast, but further Russian offensives are expected. “The enemy is gathering troops,” Ukrainian soldiers reported from the front a few weeks ago, saying that Russia was preparing a major attack. The country wants to protect itself from attacks with huge defenses.

Given the current balance of power, most experts consider it unlikely that Ukraine will be able to launch an offensive itself. The ARD However, Budanov does not want to rule this out. An offensive by the Ukrainians this year is possible. However, the General Staff bears responsibility for this and, according to the report, does not want to say anything more about it.

Meanwhile, he has taken a clear stance on Russian accusations that Ukraine had something to do with the terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall near Moscow. That is absurd. And no official in Ukraine was involved in the blowing up of the Nord Stream pipelines, not even physically. Such orders were certainly not given to any service. (flon)