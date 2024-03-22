The agency said via Telegram, “The terrorist attack in Moscow was a planned and deliberate provocation by the Russian special services on the orders of Vladimir Putin.”

Ukrainian military intelligence considered that the attack “should be understood as a threat from Putin to provoke escalation and expand the war.”

What happened?

• At least 40 people were killed and more than 100 others were injured when gunmen wearing camouflage clothing opened fire with automatic weapons on people during a concert at the Crocus City Hall near Moscow on Friday, in one of the worst attacks Russia has witnessed since Years.

• Russian media reported that a second explosion occurred inside the building, and reports also indicated that some gunmen had barricaded themselves inside the place.

• The shooting apparently started during a Picnic concert.

• The identity of these gunmen is not yet clear.

• Russian news agencies reported that 70 ambulance crews went to the scene of the accident.

• Russia has tightened its security measures at airports, stations and throughout the capital, a vast area inhabited by more than 21 million people.

Did Putin comment on the incident?

– Russian President Vladimir Putin has not made a statement yet.

The Russian Foreign Ministry described the incident as a “bloody terrorist attack.”

– Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russian President Vladimir Putin regularly receives briefings about the incident.

The Kremlin said in a statement: “Vladimir Putin was informed about what happened at Crooks City Hall when the shooting began in the first minutes.”

– According to the statement, “The President constantly receives information about what is happening and the actions being taken from all relevant agencies. The Head of State has issued all necessary instructions.”