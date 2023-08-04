Ukraine is not only advancing — even if it is piece by piece of land — on the war front in the south and east of the country. She also does it now in the diplomatic battle. China, a great ally of Russia, has announced this Friday that the diplomat Li Hui, special representative for Eurasian affairs, will travel this weekend to the Saudi city of Jeddah to participate in talks on the peace plan proposed by the president of Ukraine , Volodimir Zelensky. The Ukrainian Foreign Minister, Dmitro Kuleba, in statements to Interfax-Ukraine, welcomed Beijing’s assistance: “The news that China is sending Li Hui to Jeddah is a great step forward.”

The Beijing delegation thus joins nearly 40 other diplomatic legations – among them, those sent by the United States and EU countries – who, through high-ranking officials, will sit at the table to try to reach a position based on the 10-point peace plan that Zelenski presented in November of last year, and with which he has been working since then in the political trenches.

Kiev’s objective is to extend the coalition of allied countries beyond the West and also bring together the so-called Global South, for which the assistance to the meeting of countries such as China, India, Brazil or South Africa is essential. Beijing’s acceptance of the invitation issued by kyiv is, however, the great boost to the Ukrainian road map.

“China is willing to work with the international community,” Chinese Foreign Spokesman Wang Wenbin said in a statement, “to continue playing a constructive role in promoting a political solution to the crisis in Ukraine.” Li Hui, a former ambassador to Moscow, is the diplomat chosen by Chinese President Xi Jinping to negotiate with the governments of Ukraine and Russia, with whom he has open channels of communication. At the end of May, Li toured various European capitals, in which he was also able to meet President Zelensky in Kiev and, in Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Among the conclusions that Li reached after that mission is that neither of the contenders was ready to sit down to talk about peace.

A few weeks later, at the end of June, a first meeting on the peace process was held in Copenhagen. This has been the most ambitious attempt to promote dialogue so far, with the presence of envoys from, among others, the EU, the United States, Brazil, South Africa, India and Turkey – the same delegations that are expected to go to Jeddah – . Apart from slight progress, that meeting did not have the participation of China, despite the invitation sent by kyiv.

On the table in Jeddah will be the 10 points outlined by Zelenski as a peace plan. As a main course, the thorniest: kyiv demands the withdrawal of Russian troops from all its territory and the restoration of Ukrainian sovereignty and integration. In addition, Zelensky includes in his proposal the protection of food and energy supplies, nuclear security and the release of all prisoners, as well as the setting up of a court to judge Russian war crimes.

Attendees in the Saudi city, many of them members of the Global South, are expected to spend part of the talks talking about the blockade of grain exports through the Black Sea after Russia’s withdrawal from the grain agreement. The Ukrainian government has denounced that the latest Moscow bombardments against agricultural infrastructure have caused the loss of more than 40,000 tons of its silos, which were destined for southern countries.

Russia watches

“In Saudi Arabia,” Ukrainian government adviser Mikhailo Podoliak said on Friday, “the foundations of a new global political architecture are being laid.” “This architecture will no longer have the ‘aggressive subjectivity of the Russian Federation’, which has caused key instabilities in the last 15 to 20 years,” added Zelensky’s adviser.

Russia is not invited to the Jeddah meeting, just as it was not invited to the Copenhagen meeting. However, Moscow has indicated that it will continue the meeting held under the auspices of Saudi Arabia. “It remains to be seen what goals are set and how the organizers actually plan to speak,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov said on Monday. “We have repeatedly said that any attempt to contribute in any way to a peaceful settlement deserves a positive assessment,” he added.

Except for Russia, it is expected that the rest of the countries belonging to the BRICS block, which includes Brazil, India, China and South Africa, will send their delegates to the Arab country this weekend to talk about peace in Ukraine. This group, with a growing influence, has become one of the new banners of Moscow in the face of Western sanctions. India’s adherence to the peace negotiations, also an ally of the Kremlin and a good client in the Russian crude oil trade, also seems positive for kyiv. And even more so if one takes into account that New Delhi will preside over the next G-20 meeting in September.

The BRICS will hold their next summit between August 22 and 24 in Johannesburg, which will not be attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin, against whom an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court in The Hague weighs.

east and south of the front

About to start the talks, the battle continues on the front lines. Almost 18 months after Putin ordered his military forces to invade the neighboring country, the Ukrainian army is trying to advance on the eastern and southern flanks of the front in the counteroffensive launched at the end of May. As reported in its latest reports by the analysis center Institute for the Study of War (ISW), based in Washington, the Ukrainian military has focused its attack on three points in the southeast of the country: Berdiansk, Melitopol and Bakhmut.

Meanwhile, Moscow resists and maintains constant bombardments against areas beyond its control, such as the Kharkov and Kherson provinces ―two attacks in 72 hours against the same hospital―, as well as the harassment of its drones in the Ukrainian capital, kyiv.

Zelenski estimated this Thursday at 1,961 Shahed unmanned devices, made in Iran, launched by Moscow against Ukrainian territory. “A significant number of them have been shot down,” the Ukrainian president noted in his Telegram account, “but unfortunately not all.” Indeed, anti-aircraft defenses have significantly reduced the range of these drones, although Zelenski took advantage of his statement to ask his diplomats to work harder to achieve more anti-aircraft defense systems.

According to the latest figures recorded by the UN Human Rights Office, 9,369 people have lost their lives and another 16,646 have been injured since the start of the invasion, on February 24, 2022.

