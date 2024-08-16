New York.– Ukraine’s incursion into part of Russia is likely to make it more difficult for Moscow to mount a major, renewed offensive in eastern Ukraine and is the kind of surprise operation that could eventually impose real costs on the Kremlin, according to U.S. officials.

The Ukrainian attack and its continued success could have strategic significance, though U.S. officials caution that they will need to see how it plays out to draw firmer conclusions.

It could also help rebuild morale among Ukrainian troops and a war-weary population, officials said.

The incursion, in Russia’s Kursk region, is a stark contrast to Ukraine’s failed counteroffensive in southern Ukraine last summer.

This offensive was developed in secret, designed to draw Russian troops away from the war front in Ukraine and seize territory to use as a bargaining chip.

The Ukrainians tried to retake the territory but stumbled when they were unable to hit Russian defenses that Moscow reinforced while Ukraine trained for the operation.

Ukraine also divided its forces during that offensive, against American advice, rather than focusing them as they have done this month.

But the raid in Russia shows how Ukraine’s military has improved its mechanized warfare skills, techniques it was unable to master a year ago.

Since then, Ukraine has been looking for ways to recover.

The operation itself will not bring Russia to the negotiating table, according to US officials.

Russian President Vladimir V. Putin has pledged not to negotiate while Ukraine is occupied by Russia, and American officials say he will keep his word.

Although in public speeches, CIA Director William J. Burns has commented on the need to hurt Putin’s pride.

Russia will not make any concessions until Putin’s overconfidence is challenged and Ukraine shows strength on the battlefield.

Ukraine’s move in Kursk is an example of how it is taking the initiative, exposing Russia’s weakness and embarrassing Putin.