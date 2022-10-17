





KIEV (Reuters) – Ukraine’s grain exports in the first 17 days of October were just 2.4% lower than in the same period in 2021, despite the closure of several seaports and the Russian invasion, Agriculture Ministry data showed. Ukrainian this Monday.

According to the data, in October so far, Ukraine exported 2.12 million tonnes of grain, mainly corn and wheat, up from 2.17 million tonnes in the same period in October 2021.

The data also showed that Ukraine exported a total of 10.8 million tonnes of grain so far in the 2022/23 season from July to June, compared to 16.5 million in the same period in 2021/22.

This season’s volume includes 3.99 million tonnes of wheat, 5.88 million tonnes of corn and 896,000 tonnes of barley.

The country’s grain shipments have fallen since February, when the war closed Ukraine’s Black Sea ports, pushing up global food prices and sparking fears of shortages in Africa and the Middle East.

Three Black Sea ports were unblocked in late July under an agreement between Moscow and Kiev brokered by the United Nations and Turkey.

(By Pavel Polityuk)







