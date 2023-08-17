The cargo ship “Joseph Schalt”, which carries 30,000 metric tons of grain and departed from one of the ports of Odessa, is the first ship to sail through this temporary corridor that was established for civilian ships to and from the ports of the Black Sea. It is scheduled to arrive in the Turkish port of Amberli overlooking the Sea of ​​Marmara in the city of Istanbul.

alternate lane

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described the new corridor as an “important step” for freedom of maritime navigation off the coast of his country in light of Russian threats.

Regarding this step, Matyushin Victor, a specialist in resolving international conflicts at the Ukrainian University of Tavrisky, says that it is conclusive evidence of Kiev’s desire to break the “grain weapon” that Moscow uses against the world.

And Matyushin Victor refutes, during his statements to “Sky News Arabia”, his country’s plan on the temporary humanitarian corridor for the export of grain:

The passage is 3 miles wide in the northwestern part of the Black Sea.

The new sea route is intended for cargo ships stuck in ports since the war began.

Studying the abolition of all shipping restrictions in that corridor to encourage transport companies that are afraid to leave the ports.

The use of cameras and direct monitoring devices for ships navigating the passage to block Russian allegations that Kiev is exploiting grain for weapons.

And Matyushin Victor asserts that the corridor is a real test of Kiev’s ability to open sea passages in the Black Sea, which Moscow is trying in various ways to fully control and dominate.

Danube

In conjunction with Ukraine’s testing of the Black Sea corridor, it began implementing another scheme to export grain via “trans-shipment,” which relies on the transfer of goods from one ship to another while they are at anchor rather than being shipped from the wharf.

Ukraine is carrying out this process near the mouth of the Danube River, and here, Matyushin Victor adds, since Russia’s withdrawal from the grain agreement, Ukraine has moved most of its grain yield and stocks to its western borders near smaller ports on the Danube.

He explains that this move is the main reason for Russia’s intensification of its attacks on the ports of the Danube River, the last of which was the port of “Ismail”, which was targeted more than once. Ukraine usually exports half of its shipments of agricultural products through the ports of the Black Sea, a quarter of it through the ports of the Danube River, and the other quarter through its western borders.

Since the start of the war, the Russian Navy has closed a number of Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea, preventing the export of 20 million tons of wheat.

For its part, the Ukrainian Ports Authority said that it had introduced new geographical coordinates on the Danube River at the anchorage site near the mouth of Bicester to organize the transshipment of grain from the sea ports of Ust-Dunaisk and Izmail to ships transiting the Panama Canal.

Will Moscow respond?

Earlier this week, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced that its patrol ship, “Vasily Bykov”, opened fire on the tanker “Sukru Okan”, which flies the flag of Palau Island, due to its captain’s failure to respond to a request to stop in order to conduct an inspection in the Black Sea.

The statement indicated that a helicopter carrying Russian military personnel then rushed to inspect the ship, and after completing the operation, the ship was allowed to continue its journey.

Oleksandr Fomin, a researcher at the Center for Security Issues of the Russian Academy of Sciences, says that Moscow does not use the grain weapon as it is being promoted, and the evidence is sending grain shipments to countries that deserve this.

And Oleksandr Fomin added, during his statements to “Sky News Arabia”, that Ukraine’s goal from the corridor, which it calls the term “humanitarian”, is nothing but an attempt to set foot in the Black Sea to continue receiving Western weapons.

Oleksandr Fomin asserts that the issue of Russian control of the Black Sea is a national survival, and the West will not be allowed to militarize that region or attempt to imprison Russia at sea.