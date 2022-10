How did you feel about this matter?

A church damaged in bombing, in the village of Yatskovka, in the Kharkiv area, Ukraine, on October 7, 2022, amid Russian military invasion.

The war in Ukraine will destroy about a third of the country’s economy this year, but by 2023 GDP is expected to grow by 5.5%, according to the Vienna Institute for International Economic Studies (wiiw) .

In its report known as “Autumn Forecasts”, released on Wednesday (19), wiiw, specializing in the analysis of Eastern European economies, highlighted the “deplorable situation” in which the Ukrainian economy finds itself after eight months of war. and expects GDP to fall by around 33% by 2021.

This new forecast by the wiiw is a little higher than the one made last summer (in the northern hemisphere), which predicted a 38% drop in GDP. She points out that Ukraine’s economy is “adapting to the conditions of war”.

Olga Pindyuk, an economist and Ukraine expert at wiiw, said in a statement that the reliability of the new forecasts will largely depend “on the duration and outcome of the war”.

“The resumption of commercial activities in the country”, “the export of grain through the ports of the Black Sea” and “increased foreign financial support” are the three keys to stabilizing Ukraine’s economic situation, according to the report.