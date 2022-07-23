Ukrainian Foreign Ministry accuses Hungarian Prime Minister Orban of “Russian propaganda”

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko accused Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban of “Russian propaganda”. He stated this to the publication “RBC Ukraine”, reports RBC.

According to Nikolenko, Orban’s words that sanctions against Russia are not working are “a classic example of Russian propaganda.” “The sanctions are effective, they have significantly reduced the ability of the Russian military machine to wage war against Ukraine,” he said.

The representative of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry also condemned the call of the Hungarian prime minister to stop the supply of weapons to Ukraine, because this would allegedly not help to defeat Russia. According to him, on the contrary, it “saves the lives of Ukrainians.” “If sanctions and weapons were ineffective, the Kremlin would not use huge resources to discredit them, they would not try to stop them,” Nikolenko expressed his opinion.

Earlier, Viktor Orban said that the sanctions did not shake Moscow, and Europe has already lost four governments and is in an economic and political crisis. According to him, the EU needs a new strategy in the Ukrainian conflict, aimed at peace.