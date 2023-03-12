Kuleba told the German newspaper “Bild am Sonntag” that the lack of ammunition is the “number one” problem facing Ukraine to repel the Russian attack.

He added that German arms manufacturers told him during the Munich Security Conference last month that they were ready for the delivery process but were waiting for the government to sign the contracts.

“So the problem is the government,” Kuleba was quoted as saying.

He said he did not expect Ukraine to receive the fighter jets it was asking for from Western allies anytime soon.

But he said, according to the newspaper, that Ukrainian pilots should be trained anyway so that they are ready once that decision is made.

He explained that if Germany trained Ukrainian pilots, it would be “a clear message for its political participation.”

On the other hand, Kuleba stressed that Ukraine will continue to defend the eastern town of Bakhmut, which has been attacked by Russian forces for six months.

Battle of Bakhmut

The spokesman for the Ukrainian forces in the east of the country, Sergey Sherevaty, reported on Saturday that more than 500 Russian servicemen were killed or wounded within 24 hours in the battle for Bakhmut.

Sherivati ​​confirmed that the Russians launched 16 attacks in 24 hours, with 23 engagements taking place in Bakhmut.

In an interview with the National Parliament TV station, he indicated that “221 enemy personnel were killed during the battle and 314 were wounded with varying degrees of severity.”

Pro-Moscow forces have been fighting for months for control of Bakhmut in the eastern Donbass region.

Both sides admit significant losses and exact figures are difficult to verify.

Moscow says capturing Bakhmut would blow a hole in Ukraine’s defences, and would be a step towards capturing the entire industrial Donbass region, which is a key target.