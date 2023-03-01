Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

Split

Difficult talks: The then Ukrainian President Pedro Poroshenko (2nd from right) and Vladimir Putin with the then Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and the ex-President of France, Francois Hollande (right). © IMAGO / ITAR-TASS

Pedro Poroshenko justifies Ukraine’s no to negotiations with Vladimir Putin’s Russia. The predecessor of Volodymyr Zelenskyj is once again martial.

Munich/Kiev – Petro Poroshenko, Ukraine’s ex-president (2014 to 2019), has rejected negotiations with Russia, saying that the only language Russian ruler Vladimir Putin understands is allegedly military.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s predecessor: Pedro Poroshenko does not want to negotiate with Russia

“There is no point in negotiating the territorial integrity of Ukraine. That’s just not possible. There is a lesson I have learned from my long experience of communicating with Putin. Point #1: Don’t trust Putin, because Putin never tells the truth. Point #2: Don’t be afraid of Putin. Putin understands only the language of violence and will go as far as you allow him. Point #3: Don’t negotiate with Putin alone,” the 57-year-old politician said in an interview with the Picture.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine brilliantly negotiated with Russia, they expelled the Russians from Kiev.

Pedro Poroshenko: He lost to Volodymyr Zelenskyj in the presidential election

Poroshenko was defeated by the current incumbent Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the 2019 presidential election. At the time, the entrepreneur was known with the patriotic election slogan “Army! Language! Faith!” and demanded, among other things, a modernization of the armed forces. Today he sees the army as allegedly the best dialogue partner for Putin.

“We already have a very good negotiator, a very good diplomat, maybe the best negotiator with Putin: these are the Armed Forces of Ukraine. They negotiated brilliantly with Russia, they expelled the Russians from Kiev,” he said Picture and said: “A gesture of goodwill, as Putin said. Then we had a great negotiation in Kharkiv region, then in Kherson and now in Donetsk region.”

In the video: Compact – The most important news about the Russia-Ukraine war

After the illegal annexation of Crimea by Russia in 2014, Poroshenko and Putin met several times between 2015 and 2017 at the invitation of the then German Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and the then French President Francois Hollande – either in Berlin or in Paris .

Pedro Poroshenko: Volodymyr Zelenskyj’s predecessor is not without controversy in the West

However, these meetings obviously did not lead to a resolution of the differences. In the West, Poroshenko is considered controversial: Before the outbreak of the Ukraine war, he was accused of high treason in his homeland. After the Russian attack on the neighboring country to the west, there has not yet been a verdict.

Shortly after the war began, Poroshenko showed himself in Kiev with a Kalashnikov (machine gun) and declared that if necessary he would defend his homeland with a gun in his hand. In an interview with ZDF’s “heute journal”, Poroshenko also invited ex-Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) to the Ukrainian capital.

Former President of Ukraine: Petro Poroshenko, here in a TV interview with ZDF journalist Christian Sievers. © Screenshot ZDF

Back then, on March 23, 2022, he said in an interview with ZDF journalist Christian Sievers: “We are all soldiers now. There are no more presidents, no ministers, no group leaders like me. We are all soldiers now, all Ukrainians. And we are not only fighting for Ukrainian soil, we are fighting for you too. For freedom, for democracy, and to stop the mad Putin.” Poroshenko said at the time, he was waiting “for Chancellor Merkel, one of the most brilliant diplomats I have ever met. She has done important things. She knows Putin very well. And she can make suggestions as to how we can move towards peace more quickly.” (pm)