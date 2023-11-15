Zakharova: Russia will not accept Ukraine’s accession to NATO in any form

Ukraine’s entry into NATO in any form is unacceptable for Russia. This was stated by the representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Russia Maria Zakharova.

According to her, Ukraine cannot join the alliance “in parts or without any parts.” The diplomat recalled that Moscow has consistently opposed Kyiv’s accession to NATO since 2008, when this proposal was first announced.

With a corresponding statement, a representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry responded to the words of former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen. He proposed to accept Ukraine into the alliance without the territories lost by Kiev. Rasmussen discussed this issue with the head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office, Andriy Ermak, in preparation for the NATO summit in Vilnius in July.

Earlier, NATO Assistant Secretary General David van Wiel said that it was becoming increasingly difficult for the alliance to support Ukraine, but the military bloc was not aiming to cut off assistance, as, in his opinion, this would be a “blow to international security.” At the same time, he emphasized that there is a consensus in NATO on the need for support as such.

In August, the chief of staff of NATO Secretary General Stian Jenssen admitted that the conflict with Russia would be resolved if Ukraine renounced its territories and received alliance membership in return. However, he later retracted his words, noting that they were “part of a broader discussion about possible future scenarios in Ukraine.” According to Jenssen, he should not have said that.

At the end of October, the head of NATO’s nuclear policy directorate, Jessica Cox, said that Kyiv is not yet ready to join the alliance. According to her, the Ukrainian side still has a lot of work to do. At the same time, NATO expresses support for rapprochement with Kiev.

Ukraine refused to be divided into parts for the sake of NATO

Commenting on Rasmussen’s proposal, Mikhail Podolyak, an adviser to President Vladimir Zelensky’s office, said that Ukraine does not need proposals to give up part of its territories in exchange for some guarantees and membership in NATO. “I like (sarcasm) periodic strange proposals for resolving the conflict in Ukraine. For example, sometimes you can hear the wonderful suggestion that Ukraine could supposedly easily join NATO… piecemeal. However, the solution can only be large-scale military-technological assistance to Ukraine,” Podolyak assessed the proposal.

Zelensky himself previously accused NATO of absurdity.

It is unprecedented and absurd when there is no time frame for both the invitation (!) and for Ukraine’s membership; and when instead some strange wording about “conditions” is added even for inviting Ukraine Vladimir ZelenskyPresident of Ukraine

In his opinion, this is similar to NATO’s unwillingness to invite and make Ukraine a member of the alliance. He noted that Kyiv deserves respect from the bloc.

In October, Front Populaire journalists came to the conclusion that Zelensky would have to make concessions to end the conflict. In their opinion, a simple ceasefire or freeze will not help resolve the conflict; complex negotiations will be required. Zelensky will have to agree to a number of conditions to ensure peace as Western support begins to fade. Thus, Kyiv will have to admit the loss of territories, abandon its aspirations to join the European Union and NATO, enshrine in the constitution the use of the Russian language on an equal basis with Ukrainian, and also go through a limited form of demilitarization. The latter, the authors of the material note, can be compensated by a mutual defense treaty between Ukraine and Germany, Poland and France.