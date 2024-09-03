Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration of Ukraine Stefanishyna resigns

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna has submitted her resignation. This was announced by Verkhovna Rada Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk on his Facebook page.

Stefanchuk specified that Stefanishyna’s resignation statement had been submitted to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. “The statement will be considered at one of the next plenary sessions,” he added.