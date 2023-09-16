Shmygal: Ukrainian authorities will allocate more than 1.5 trillion hryvnia for defense in 2024

The Ukrainian authorities will allocate more than 1.5 trillion hryvnia for defense in 2024, such expenses were named in Telegram– channel, Prime Minister of the country Denis Shmygal.

The Ukrainian government has approved the draft state budget for next year, from which it follows that it is planned to allocate one trillion 685 billion hryvnia for the defense sector, which is 113 billion hryvnia more than in 2022.

Kyiv will allocate a total of 850 billion hryvnia to the social sphere, education and medicine.

Earlier, Verkhovna Rada deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak said that expenses for holding elections were excluded from the state budget of Ukraine for 2024. He clarified that in 2019, expenses for the activities of the Central Election Commission (CEC) amounted to 4 billion hryvnia.