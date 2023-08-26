“There really is no longer the Wagner Group as it was a year ago as an important fighting force,” Oleksiy Reznikov told the German newspaper Welt am Sonntag, adding: “It has broken.”

The minister also believes that Prigozhin’s death weakened Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Because it showed the world that if Putin makes a deal with someone and then breaks the deal, it means he can’t be trusted,” Reznikov said in excerpts from an interview to be published by the newspaper on Sunday.

There was widespread speculation in Western countries about the possible involvement of the Kremlin in the killing of Prigozhin, on Wednesday, when a private plane he was on board crashed while en route from Moscow to St. Petersburg.

Putin deemed Prigozhin a “traitor” after the Wagner Group’s mutiny in June, which was seen as the biggest challenge to the Russian president’s authority since he came to power.

However, Prigozhin was granted an amnesty in Belarus after the rebellion in a deal that Moscow said was brokered by Minsk.

On Friday, the Kremlin denied allegations that it might be involved in the plane crash, saying it was a “pure lie”.