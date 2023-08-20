This comes two days after a US official announced that the F-16s will be transferred to Ukraine once their pilots are trained.

Reznikov said in a television interview that six months of training is the minimum for pilots, but it is not yet known how long it will take to train engineers and technicians.

Ukraine wants the advanced US-made warplanes so it can counter the air superiority of Russia, whose forces invaded the country in February 2022.

“So, to build reasonable expectations, we consider six months as a minimum, but don’t get discouraged if it takes longer,” he told Channel 24 anchor Andriana Kutcher, who posted the interview on her YouTube channel.

A US official said on Thursday that Washington had agreed to send F-16s to Ukraine from Denmark and the Netherlands to defend against Russia once pilot training was completed.

Reznikov said he would not provide details of where and when the training would take place.

He said that the training includes technical language training, as the usual basic level of English is not sufficient.