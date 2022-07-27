Former president was included in Ukrainian report on personalities who promoted pro-Russia speeches

Former foreign minister Celso Amorim said that Ukraine’s accusation against the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) “it doesn’t matter” and it is a “War of Narratives”. Lula was mentioned in a list in “speakers who promoted Russian propaganda narratives”.

Amorim, who is one of PT’s main advisers on international affairs, said that the former president always condemned the war in Ukraine, but that he sought to understand the circumstances of the conflict.

“It’s no use staying alone in condemnation. People who understand how to solve the problem. At this point we are like Pope Francis, we want peace. The important thing is that, the urgency of peace”Amorim told the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo.

The list in which Lula was included is published on a website called the Center for Combating Disinformation, created in 2022 by the government of Volodymyr Zelensky to provide information about the war from Kiev’s perspective. Here’s the intact (1 MB) of the interface in Ukrainian.

According to the report, Lula is included in the list for having said that Russia should lead a “new world order” and for claiming that the presidents of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, and Russia, Vladimir Putin, are equally to blame for the war in Ukraine.

In a note sent this Tuesday (26.Jul) to Power 360the former president’s team said the prosecution “it doesn’t make any sense” and that a sentence placed on the page of the Center to Combat Disinformation “was never said by Lula”.

“It doesn’t make any sense. One sentence placed there was never said by Lula, and the other is completely out of context.”.