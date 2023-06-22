Home page politics

From: Nail Akkoyun

As Russia expands its defense lines towards Crimea, Ukraine attacks the annexed peninsula with Storm Shadow missiles. The beginning of a push?

Moscow/Simferopol – During the Ukraine with their counter-offensive partial successes in the fight against the Russian army, Moscow is increasingly concerned about the annexed peninsula of Crimea. According to the British Defense Ministry, Russia is now strengthening its own defense lines in order to prevent a recapture by Ukraine – a goal declared by President Volodymyr Zelenskyj in the Ukraine war. The troops would concentrate in particular on the routes to the Crimea.

But Kiev was prepared for this: on Thursday morning Ukraine attacked the logistically important Chonhar bridge between Crimea and Cherson in southern Ukraine. This was announced by the pro-Russian occupation chief of the Kherson region, Vladimir Saldo, on Telegram. “According to a preliminary assessment, British Storm Shadow missiles were used,” Saldo wrote. Nobody was injured.

After Saldo downplayed the attack and explained that the road surface was “somewhat damaged,” he shared Wall Street Journalreporter Yaroslav Trofimov on Twitter that it was actually a “huge logistical disruption”. “Damage appears to be limited, but it remains to be seen whether the Chonhar Road Bridge will be able to support heavy military equipment,” Trofimov wrote in another tweet.

Russia fears Ukraine’s Crimean offensive: Defense is “top priority”

The Chonhar Bridge is one of three access routes from the Crimea to the northern and also partially occupied Cherson region. According to observers, it is an important way for the Russians to supply their own troops at the front. The Crimean Peninsula, which Russia annexed in 2014 in violation of international law, is also connected to the Russian mainland via the Kerch Bridge. It too was damaged in an attack last fall.

Meanwhile, Moscow’s military command fears that the Ukrainian army “is capable of attacking Crimea directly,” like the British MoD in one report from Wednesday (June 21) suspected. The defense of the peninsula is now “top priority”. But Crimea is also of enormous importance for Ukraine – not only logistically, but also symbolically.

“By recapturing Crimea, we will restore peace,” Zelenskyy said on February 24, 2023, marking the first anniversary of the war. “This is our country. our people. Our history. We will bring back the Ukrainian flag to every corner of Ukraine.”

A Russian soldier inspects the damage to the Chonhar Bridge in Crimea. © Alexander Polegenko/Imago

Crimea recapture: Ukraine’s triumph could cross a ‘red line’ for Putin

Should Ukrainian forces reach the currently occupied southern cities of Melitopol or Berdyansk, “it would be a major Ukrainian victory as it would cut off the land bridge to Crimea,” Frederik Mertens, an analyst at the Hague Center for Strategic Studies in the Netherlands, told Newsweek. This would put Crimea finally within reach of Ukrainian arms – and deal “a serious blow” to Russia.

However, the Russian air force is still in control of southern Ukraine and is making it difficult for the counter-offensive to advance. However, should an advance succeed and the Ukrainian army be able to assert itself, Crimea could become a realistic target for attack. For Vladimir Putin, however, this could cross a “red line,” experts fear. Because the loss of the Black Sea peninsula would be a far greater shame for the Russian president than almost any defeat on the Ukrainian mainland. (nak)