Documents show that Ukraine’s external creditors have agreed to its request to freeze payments of nearly $20 billion in international bonds for two years, in a move that will allow it to avoid defaulting on its debts.
The documents showed that with no sign in sight of the current crisis ending, holders of about 75 percent of the total outstanding bonds agreed to Kyiv’s proposal.
“Ukraine will provide nearly six billion dollars in payments. These funds will help us maintain macro-financial stability, enhance the sustainability of the Ukrainian economy and improve the strength of our military,” Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmyal said in a statement.
The petition required the approval of the owners of at least two-thirds of the total debt and more than 50 percent of each issue.
With a monthly fiscal deficit of $5 billion, Ukraine is heavily dependent on foreign funding from Western allies and multilateral lenders, including the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.
Ministry of Finance data shows that it has so far received $12.7 billion in loans and grants.
The United States said this week it would provide an additional $4.5 billion to the Ukrainian government, bringing its total budget support to $8.5 billion.
Ukraine’s central bank governor said Kyiv is also targeting approval of an International Monetary Fund program of $15-20 billion to help support its economy, and the government expects to receive this assistance before the end of the year.
#Ukraines #creditors #freeze #billion #debt
Leave a Reply