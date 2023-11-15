Home page politics

From: Nadia Austel

Split

Ukrainian troops establish bridgeheads on the Dnipro as Russia talks about “regrouping”. One step closer to retaking Crimea?

Kherson – Russian news agencies reported on Monday morning (November 13). Tass and Ria Novosti unexpectedly reported a withdrawal of Russian forces in the Kherson region of southern Ukraine. But shortly afterwards the reports disappeared: the agencies declared the reports in question “cancelled”. The Russian Defense Ministry called the incident a “sending of false news” and a “provocation.”

The subsequently canceled report from the state agency Tass had reported on a transfer of Russian Dnipro troops to more favorable positions in the east of the river basin in Ukraine. In the past, the Russian military had spoken of such “regroupings” in the Ukraine war when defeats or retreats were described.

Russia’s ‘Regrouping’ in Ukraine War: ‘Cancelled’ News Seems Accurate

This followed two days later, according to the news agency Agence France Press (AFP) Russia’s official announcement that Ukrainian forces had managed to penetrate the Russian-controlled side of the Dnipro River in southern Ukraine. This could also indicate a withdrawal of Russian troops due to a Ukrainian advance. About “one and a half” Ukrainian companies were “in small groups” on the east bank of the river. This was stated by the Moscow-appointed governor of the Kherson region, Vladimir Saldo, on Telegram on Wednesday (November 15).

Russian soldiers in the Ukrainian war in the Kherson region © Alexander Polegenko/Imago

However, he added that Russia had deployed “additional forces” against the Ukrainian troops, who were now stuck in a “hell of fire” and under fire from artillery, missiles and drones. The AFP could not independently confirm the reports and the number of Ukrainian forces. According to the Russian News Agency Military Dictionary Tass A “company” consists of 45 to 360 soldiers.

Ukrainian counteroffensive apparently successful – Russia retreats

Saldo’s comments on the online service Telegram were the first time a high-ranking Russian official admitted that Ukraine had succeeded in encroaching on the Russian-controlled bank of the Dnipro. The Kremlin had previously refused to comment on such reports. The Chief of Staff of the Ukrainian Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, said the previous Tuesday (November 14) that Ukrainian forces had “gained a foothold on the left bank of the Dnipro.” However, he did not provide any further details.

Ukraine War: The Origins of the Conflict with Russia View photo series

The Dnipro has been the front line between Ukrainian and Russian forces in southern Ukraine for a year. The western bank is held by Ukraine, while Russia controls the opposite bank. Ukrainian soldiers had tried to cross the river several times in the past in order to further push Moscow’s troops back. An advance by Ukrainian troops to the eastern bank could therefore represent a significant advance in the Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Ukrainian troops “gain a foothold” on the Dnipro – Russian troops carry out “regrouping”.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s chief of staff said, according to a report Kyiv Post Furthermore, Ukrainian troops have established bridgeheads on the eastern side of the Dnipro south of Kherson, paving the way for future operations to retake Crimea. “Contrary to all expectations, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have gained a foothold on the left (eastern) bank of the Dnipro,” said Andriy Yermak on Tuesday during a diplomatic visit to the USA. He added that this is part of the Ukrainian counteroffensive and will pave the way for Ukraine’s liberation of Russian-occupied Crimea.

“Crimea is being demilitarized step by step. We have covered 70 percent of the route. And our counteroffensive is developing,” he continued. According to the report of the Kyiv Independent The first official confirmation of the latest developments in Kherson. Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Valeriy Zalushnyy had also previously stated that the recapture of Crimea was part of the Ukrainian counteroffensive and that they expected to reach Crimea within four months in the summer. However, conditions on the ground prevented the Ukrainian armed forces from achieving this goal. (n/a)

Machine assistance was used for this article written by the editorial team. The article was carefully checked by editor Lukas Rogalla before publication.