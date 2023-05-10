Home page politics

From: Momir Takac

In Russia, acts of sabotage of the energy infrastructure are increasing. An adviser to the Ukrainian government expects further attacks as part of the counter-offensive.

Kiev/Munich – At the beginning of May, freight trains derailed after an explosion in the Russian border area with Ukraine. Almost simultaneously, oil tanks burned in Crimea. And shortly before that there was a major fire in a fuel depot near the bridge to the peninsula annexed by Russia.

Even if the lead in Kyiv neither confirmed nor denied participation, one thing now seems clear: these are acts of sabotage in preparation for the expected counter-offensive Ukraine.

Acts of sabotage are intended to reduce support for the Ukraine war in Russia

And there will be more of that in the future. “We can assume that partisan activities on the territory of Russia in terms of oil and transport infrastructure will increase,” said Interior Ministry adviser Anton Gerashenko. the US news portal Newsweek.

Smoke and flames rise from a burning fuel tank in Sevastopol

The leadership in Kiev therefore hopes that the acts of sabotage will increase the approval of the Russian population for the Ukraine war and to rulers Wladimir Putin continues to fall. The Kremlin is apparently incapable of ensuring security on its own territory, explained Gerashenko. This could be the “support for Moscow catastrophic war”. He spoke of a “psychological purpose” as the attacks show people that unknown partisan groups can operate successfully on the territory of Russia.

Ukrainian adviser stresses importance of drones in sabotage and counter-offensive

With regard to the counter-offensive, it is important “to disrupt or complicate the supply and logistics of the enemy,” Gerashenko said. However, it is also clear that such attacks do not dry up military capacities. Russia after all, have enormous oil reserves.

Gerashenko also highlighted the importance of drones and recalled the alleged attack on Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin, which Kiev denied. Such attacks would not stop, he suspected. “Drones are super weapons and play a crucial role in modern combat. They can inflict considerable damage on the enemy.” According to Russian sources, a drone attack on Sevastopol on the night of May 7 was unsuccessful. (mt)