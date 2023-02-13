Home page politics

From: Karolin Schäfer, Moritz Serif, Vincent Büssow, Christian Weihrauch, Vivian Werg

Russian troops push back Ukrainians. Wagner mercenaries claim to be entering the center of Bakhmut. The news ticker.

Interfax: Russia pushes back Ukraine’s counteroffensive

Russia pushes back Ukraine’s counteroffensive combat drones: Iran smuggles combat drones to Russia

Iran smuggles combat drones to Russia Read the latest developments here Ukraine conflict in the news ticker. The information processed Ukraine war come partly from the warring parties Russia and the Ukraine. They can therefore not be independently checked in part.

Update from Monday, February 13, 6:52 a.m.: Meanwhile, in the heavily contested city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine, the Ukrainian armed forces are coming under increasing pressure. The Russian private army Wagner claimed to have taken a suburb and was now advancing towards the centre. Initially, there was no comment from Kyiv. However, the Ukrainian side had previously emphasized that Bakhmut was still under their control. In the city, which once had more than 70,000 inhabitants, only a few thousand remain.

In the fight for Bakhmut, Ukraine is coming under increasing pressure. (Archive image) © Sameer Al-Doumy/afp

The Russian news agency reports in parallel Interfax, Russia is in Ukraine advanced two kilometers to the west in four days. “Russian soldiers broke the enemy’s resistance and penetrated several kilometers deeper into its layered defenses,” reports Interfax, citing a statement from the Russian Defense Ministry. However, the report does not say which part of the broad front line, which includes several Ukrainian regions in the south and east of the country, has shifted.

Ukraine war: Iran smuggles combat drones into Russia

+++ 10 p.m.: Russia and Iran have maintained a close relationship for years. According to reports, the country in the Middle East has repeatedly supplied Moscow with drones. In November, Iran is said to have smuggled at least 18 Mohajer-6 combat drones to Russia for the Ukraine war, the reported Guardians. The US news portal relies on sources in Iran.

Iran used its state airline and ships for this, it said. The delivery took place shortly after a Russian delegation visited Tehran. The drones have a range of up to 200 kilometers The Kyiv Independent. In addition, they should be able to carry two missiles under each wing.

News about the Ukraine war: Poland’s president is pushing for arms deliveries

+++ 7.55 p.m.: Again and again Ukraine demands western weapons in the fight against Russia. That will determine the outcome on the battlefield, Polish President Andrzej Duda told the French daily Le Figaro. “If we don’t send military equipment to Ukraine in the coming weeks, Putin could win,” Duda said.

On the possibility of a Russian attack on Poland, Duda said that such a step would be an attack on NATO and all allies. “When the United States was attacked in 2001, all of America’s allies sided with America to fight the terrorists. We believe that the response to an attack on any NATO country would be the same – swift and decisive,” the President said.

News about the Ukraine war: Two men die in explosion

+++ 4.45 p.m.: The mine risk in Ukraine is high, including in the Kherson region. Russian soldiers left numerous landmines behind as they retreated. Two men died in a mine explosion on Saturday. “The tragedy happened near the village of Novoraisk,” the military administration of the region said. Two men were traveling on a dirt road and hit a mine with their car. “Both men died at the scene from their injuries.”

News about the Ukraine war: Kyiv warns of Russian escalation in Moldova

+++ 3:28 p.m.: After the resignation of the government in Moldova, the Ukrainian leadership sees its warnings confirmed that Moscow is trying to destabilize the country. “Russia is very keen to see Moldova burn again for a conflict we cannot ignore,” said Oleksii Danilov, head of the National Council for Security and Defense.

In this regard, the Ukrainian services kept a close eye on the Chechen fighters under the command of Ramzan Kadyrov. These units are currently deployed as “rescue forces” in the Turkish earthquake region.

News about the Ukraine war: Training of Ukrainian soldiers will start soon

+++ 2:23 p.m.: The Bundeswehr begins in the coming week with the training of Ukrainian soldiers on the Leopard 2 main battle tank, like the Mirror reported. According to information from the news magazine, the Air Force had already brought the first groups of Ukrainian soldiers with military aircraft from Poland to Germany in the past few days.

In the middle of next week, Leopard training will start at the Munster military training area in Lower Saxony, where Ukrainian units are already being trained on the Marder infantry fighting vehicle.

News about the Ukraine war: Arms manufacturers are talking to Kyiv about licensed production

+++ 1.32 p.m.: According to a newspaper report, Western armaments companies are talking about issuing licenses for the production of weapons and military vehicles in Ukraine. This is intended to reduce Ukraine’s dependence on Western arms supplies, the British newspaper reported TheTelegraph.

Leading managers from the British armaments industry traveled to Kyiv to talk about setting up local joint ventures. Manufacturers from other European countries are also in talks with Ukraine. The British government, which would probably have to approve such projects by British companies, did not want to comment on this.

Ukraine War: Russia damaged over 1,200 medical facilities

+++ 12.22 p.m.: The Ukrainian news platform The Kyiv Independent Russian forces have shelled the center of Kherson with artillery, damaging the building in the city’s central square, regional authorities said today. No injuries were reported.

According to Ukrainian Health Minister Viktor Liashko, Russia damaged a total of 1,218 Ukrainian medical facilities, including 540 hospitals, over the course of the war.

War in the Ukraine: Wagner boss reports capture of a suburb of Bachmut

+++ 11.14 a.m.: According to its chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Russian private army Wagner captured a suburb of the embattled town of Bakhmut during the fighting in eastern Ukraine. There was no confirmation from Ukraine.

The fighting that has been going on there for months is considered particularly costly for both sides. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the Moscow troops have recently made progress in the region. The taking of Bakhmut is of strategic importance for the Russians in order to get closer to their war goal of a complete occupation of the Donetsk region.

+++ 10.34 a.m.: At the beginning of the war, the heavily contested city of Mariupol was the target of massive attacks from the Russian side. The Russian occupation is now beginning to rebuild the city’s rubble – but is facing 2.5 million tons of rubble in an area of ​​37 hectares. The newspaper reports meduza citing Dmitri Khajinov, a representative of the occupying forces. As a result, buildings are demolished all over the city that cannot be rebuilt after the city is shelled.

Ukraine War: Zelenskyi fires top security official

+++ 9.30 a.m.: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy fired a top security official for bribery. Zelenskyi also promises to continue his efforts to ensure a clean government. Fighting corruption is a prerequisite for Ukraine’s accession to the European Union.

In his evening video message distributed on Saturday, he also announced further steps in the fight against Russian agents in the country’s civil service. The aim is to strengthen state institutions and protect them from internal and external influence. Zelenskyj also assured more transparency in the work of state institutions.

Ukraine War News: Britain Considers Sending Long-Range Missiles

+++ 2 p.m.: Britain is apparently considering sending long-range missiles to Ukraine. This is reported by the British newspaper TheTimes as a result of President Zelenskyy’s visit to London. According to them, Ukrainian sources confirm that Kyiv would be ready to use such weapons for attacks on Crimea. After the announcement of tank deliveries, long-range missiles and fighter jets are among the weapons Zelenskyy is demanding from the West. Former Russian President Medvedev previously threatened to do so Russia’s nuclear strike if Ukraine attacks Crimea.

Update from Saturday, February 11, 8:53 a.m.: While Russia launched a new wave of air strikes on Friday, fighting also continued on the front lines. The respective military reports of the warring parties show that heavy fighting took place in the Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Kupyansk regions, among others. Thus, the General Staff of Ukraine reports that Russian troops are carrying out further attacks in these areas, although they are suffering significant losses. The Ministry of Defense in Russia, on the other hand, reports successes there, such as the destruction of military equipment and the deaths of dozens of Ukrainian soldiers.

Ukraine War: What Happened During the Night

First report from Saturday, February 11, 6:16 a.m.: Kyiv – The latest spate of Russian missile attacks is again forcing emergency repairs to Ukraine’s power grid. But Ukraine is also attacking Russian positions. Several thermal and hydroelectric power plants had been damaged, said the head of the energy supplier Ukrenerho, Volodymyr Kudryzkyj, on Ukrainian television on Friday evening. The power supply in the Kharkiv region looks particularly bad. Due to the instability in the Ukrainian power grid, a reactor unit at the Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plant had to be shut down, and production was throttled at the Rivne and southern Ukraine nuclear power plants.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the Russian attack with about 100 rockets and cruise missiles on Friday as terrorism. In a video message, however, he told his compatriots how much support Ukraine had received during his trip to London, Paris and Brussels this week.

Ukraine war: US President Biden wants to visit Poland

On February 24, war will have been raging for a year. US President Joe Biden announced a visit to key Ukraine supporter Poland shortly before the anniversary. However, the danger of Russian rocket attacks continued into Saturday night.

In the capital Kyiv, the air alarm was triggered for the fifth time late on Friday evening. “There is a threat of an attack with drones,” said the military administration of the Kiev region. Iranian-made combat drones were also sighted and shot down over the Mykolaiv and Odessa regions in the south. (mse/dpa)