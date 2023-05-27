Ukraine would be very close to launching a counter-offensive against Vladimir Putin’s forces, according to sources in the government of Volodymyr Zelensky. Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, Oleksiy Danilov, told the BBC in an interview that the attack to retake territories from the Russian occupation forces could start “tomorrow, the day after tomorrow or in a week”. Ukraine’s top military commander, General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, said in his Telegram profile that “it’s time to take back what’s ours”.

The statements were given this Saturday (27), after a major movement on the war front, the withdrawal of the paramilitary group of Russian mercenaries Wagner from the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, on Thursday. The Ukrainian counter-offensive has been being prepared for months, and in Danilov’s opinion the country “has no right to make a mistake” in making this decision, which could be “a historic opportunity that cannot be wasted”.

No clearance at the front

The destruction of Russian control centers and military equipment has been constant since the beginning of the war, on February 24, 2022, assured Danilov, who told the BBC that Kyiv’s forces “have not had a single day off since then” . Even though a large number of lives were lost in the battles in Bakhmut, for months on end, the operation was defended by the secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine”.

“Bakhmut is our land, it is part of our territory, and we have to defend this city. If we start to abandon the fronts, it will reduce our territory more and more, which is what Putin has been looking for since the first day of this war, ”he said. “We’re only controlling a small part of the city, it’s true. But we cannot forget the importance of Bakhmut in the context of this conflict”, completed Danilov. Russia, for its part, claims to have complete control over the city.

“It’s time to take back what’s ours”

The statement given by Zaluzhnyi on his social networks was accompanied by a video of Ukrainian troops in apparent preparation for the counter-offensive that should retake territories conquered by Russia in Ukraine. But, like Danilov, the general did not anticipate any information about the start of the counter-offensive. This vague tone in the statements is justified, since Kyiv’s intention is to keep the surprise achievement in its favor.

The officials guarantee that there will not be a “single event” to mark the beginning of the counter-offensive, and that Zelensky’s response to the Russian onslaughts will have to be carried out in the form of attacks and military intelligence maneuvers. The only certainty among Ukraine’s military forces is that the counter-offensive must last for months.

Ukraine bolsters arsenal for counter-offensive, Moscow shuts down internet

International analysts have not identified large movements of Ukrainian troops in the country, something that could suggest an imminent attack on the Russian army. But Zelensky’s government has grown stronger over the months, amassing a powerful arsenal of Western-supplied weapons and training tens of thousands of troops in offensive maneuvers. In one of the most recent of these actions, Ukrainian Air Force pilots received training to fly F-16 fighters supplied to the country by the US.

There are indications that Ukraine had already started the operation to retake territory, which is denied by both Kyiv officials. In recent weeks there have been a series of coordinated attacks on sectors located behind enemy lines, which directly hit Russian logistical operations and directly disrupted the movement of Putin’s troops.

In response, the Moscow government may have acted to disrupt internet and telecommunications signals in parts of Ukraine occupied by Russian forces, such as the Crimea region and in parts of the Zaporizhzhia region of southern Ukraine – including the city of Enerhodar, where Russian forces are occupying Europe’s largest nuclear power plant.

Internet service was also down in Berdiansk and Melitopol, two strategically important cities that Russia has turned into military strongholds, according to Netblocks, a private organization that tracks internet outages around the world. “The reason for this internet outage is interruptions in the work of the Russian internet provider Miranda Media, which operates in Crimea,” the organization said.

The interruption came after a series of mutual accusations between Russia and Ukraine about a possible offensive in the vicinity of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is not far from the front line. On Saturday, shortly after Ukrainian military intelligence warned that Russia was preparing to “fake an accident” at the plant, officials in the invaded country said the night had passed without incident.