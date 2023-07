How did you feel about the content of this article?

Ukrainian military in Donetsk: Counter-offensive speeds up after weeks of slow progress that raised questions about the operation | Photo: EFE/EPA/OLEG PETRASYUK

Ukraine liberated the ninth locality in the counter-offensive it launched this summer against the Russian invaders and reached the “Dragon’s Teeth” for the first time, as a series of barriers that Moscow has set up around occupied areas is called.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a statement that the settlement of Staromaiorske, in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, had been liberated.

“At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine are continuing to conduct the offensive operation on the Melitopol and Berdyansk axes, consolidating their positions,” added Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar.

In addition to these territory retakes, a video circulating on Russian social media shows Ukrainian forces in the south of the country for the first time near the “Dragon’s Teeth” defensive lines, made up of concrete pyramids and rebar.

The American broadcaster CNN identified that the video was taken in an area east of the villages of Nove and Kharkove, in the region of Zaporizhzhia.

The acceleration of the Ukrainian counteroffensive brings hope after weeks of slow progress, which raised questions about Kiev’s response to the invaders, to the point that General Mark Milley, head of the American Joint Chiefs of Staff, had to point out on the last 18th that it was still too early to see great results from the operation.

“[A contraofensiva ucraniana] it is far from being a failure. I think it’s too early to make those kinds of claims,” she told reporters in Washington. “I think there’s still a lot of fighting ahead and I’ll repeat what we said before: it’s going to take time. It’s gonna be hard. It will be bloody.”