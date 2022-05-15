Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said this Sunday (May 15, 2022) that more weapons are on the way to the country. The information was published on his profile on social networks after a meeting with the Secretary of State for U.SAntony Blinken.

The meeting took place in Berlin. The capital of Germany hosted an informal meeting between NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) foreign ministers this weekend (May 14 to May 15, 2022).

According to Kuleba, Ukraine and the US agreed to work together to ensure that Ukrainian food exports reach consumers in Africa and Asia.

“I met @SecBlinken in Berlin. More weapons and other aid is on its way to Ukraine. We agreed to work together to ensure that Ukrainian food exports reach consumers in Africa and Asia. Grateful to Secretary Blinken and the US for their leadership and unwavering support.”wrote the Ukrainian minister.

The meeting was also shared by Blinken on his social media profile. “Meeting with Foreign Minister @DmytroKuleba ahead of the NATO meeting to discuss the security and economic assistance Ukraine needs to defend itself against the unprovoked war initiated by Russia. Our support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity remains firm and enduring.”

US visits

The meeting between Kuleba and Blinken marks the 4th meeting between US and Ukrainian officials in less than a month.

On April 25, the US Secretary of State made his first official visit to Kiev since the beginning of the conflict. On the occasion, Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and pledged to provide military assistance to the country.

Less than a week later, on May 1, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi met with the President of Ukraine to “send an unmistakable and resounding message to the entire world: the United States stands firmly with Ukraine”.

Zelensky received last Saturday (May 14, 2022) a delegation of 4 US senators: Mitch McConnell, John Barrasso, Susan Collins and John Cornyn. On the occasion, the president of Ukraine highlighted the importance of the US Congress in passing laws banning the import of Russian oil.

The delegation also discussed the financing package for the country that is under consideration in the US Senate. The text has already been approved by the House of Representatives, which increased from US$ 33 billion to US$ 39.6 billion the resources destined to military and humanitarian support to Kiev.