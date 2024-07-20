Home page politics

Whether in a combined effort or on its own, the Bradley infantry fighting vehicle is one of the most dangerous opponents for Putin’s army. It has probably pulled off the next coup.

Donetsk – “Not all armored personnel carriers and tank crews were prepared to face a Bradley, as it posed a serious threat to them,” the magazine wrote Military in January of this year – for two years, the American armored personnel carrier has been strengthening the defense against Vladimir Putin’s invading troops in the Ukraine war. Now the “American cowboy”, as he calls himself Military calls, has once again achieved a remarkable coup.

A Bradley driving on a country road is believed to have conducted a single-handed firefight against a suspected Russian position in the Donzek administrative district and eliminated the position, as Newsweek reported. The magazine relies on a video from the Ukrainian Defense Ministry on X, but also states that verification is lacking: “The footage shows the M2 Bradley firing rapid rounds at Russian troops during the ongoing invasion of Ukraine. During the ground attack, plumes of gray smoke can be seen rising from the Russian position.”

However, this would not be the first battle that the American armored personnel carrier has won during the Ukraine war. Extremely remarkable, because it actually has other tasks than proving itself in combat. Armored personnel carriers are primarily designed for the safe transport of soldiers and not as battle tanks. However, they are also used on the front lines. Armored personnel carriers transport soldiers directly into the middle of the war and then support the infantry in action.

“The American-made M-2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicle is not a tank. It is a combat taxi for the infantry.”

The gun of the infantry fighting vehicle is smaller than that of the main battle tank; for this reason alone, an infantry fighting vehicle is inferior to an enemy main battle tank in terms of firepower, armor and range and is in principle easier to destroy; or as the magazine Forbes writes: “The American-made M2 ​​Bradley infantry fighting vehicle is not a tank. It is a combat taxi for the infantry.”

US infantry fighting vehicle: Bradley successor is being tailored for NATO’s war against Russia

However, the vehicle has indeed passed its peak. Even before the Ukraine war, the US military had decided to replace the infantry fighting vehicle from the era of President Ronald Reagan. Business Insider reported in May that the US had launched a new, modernized version of the Bradley – “the most modern and survivable version” of this armored vehicle, as the military described it according to the BI As the Pentagon listed in April, 200 Bradleys are part of the Ukraine aid – the Washington Post In June, the company spoke of a total of 300 units. These older models are to be replaced by the new M2A4E1 version in the US armed forces.

The modernization consists mainly of the “Iron Fist” hard-kill system produced in Israel – this consists of interceptor ammunition that destroys incoming anti-tank missiles before impact. The US Army’s successor to the Bradley is to be an Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle (OMFV). The program has been running since 2020 and was originally supposed to be completed in 2028, but initially no supplier could be found to meet the US government’s requirements. The choice has now fallen on Rheinmetall.

Transporter of the past and the future: The M2 Bradley Fighting Vehicle is being reissued for the US armed forces and is currently proving its combat capability in Ukraine. (Archive photo) © IMAGO / Karolis Kavoleli

Under the name XM30, the company is developing a “combat vehicle for mechanized infantry” with “maximum protection, superior firepower and outstanding mobility,” as Rheinmetall writes. The vehicle should be able to operate in conjunction with other units or independently in a networked, rapidly changing, complex and dangerous operational environment “like no other infantry fighting vehicle has been able to do before,” according to the company’s press release.

Bradley in Ukraine: The infantryman’s life insurance

In contrast to the M1A1 main battle tanks, which Ukraine also received from the USA, the Bradleys delivered are a relatively recent version. The M2A2 Bradleys were produced from 1988 onwards. The M2A2 ODS Bradleys delivered to Ukraine were upgraded from 1995 onwards using knowledge gained from the Second Gulf War. The upgrades include an electronic friend-or-foe recognition system, GPS and an improved sighting and targeting system.

The ideal role of Bradley is described by the military history magazine Armchair General – they are used incorrectly when they “fight like small tanks”. They are intended to give infantrymen mobility, additional firepower and protection so that they can approach the enemy dismounted, like Armchair General writes: “The infantry units dismount and capture objectives; tanks and Bradleys support.” As soon as the infantry is in position for an attack, the Bradleys open a barrage so that the dismounted troops can operate unhindered. With their anti-tank missiles and the machine gun, the Bradleys are effective against enemy troops and light to medium armored vehicles.

Bradleys against Putin’s troops: The shortage forces a completely new use

Like so many vehicles in the Ukraine war, the Bradleys fight differently than the designers and tacticians of Western weapons had intended. The latest video, in which a Bradley rolls against the enemy without infantry support or escort of heavy tanks, also contradicts the original doctrine. US military officials had usually assumed “that Bradleys operate in groups and alongside other vehicles such as tanks and usually attack targets from long distances to avoid enemy fire,” as the Washington Post writes. Ideally, such an advance is secured by air support – in the Bundeswehr this is known as “combined arms combat”.

But necessity is the mother of invention: the limited number of vehicles in each category forces Ukrainian commanders to largely forego combined arms combat. They sometimes use the Bradleys in tandem or as single-drivers – and for atypical tasks: for example, fighting trenches or poorly fortified positions. The Bradley may also be used to completely compensate for tasks for dismounted infantrymen.

The Bradley fires an M242 Bushmaster machine gun, and this 25mm gun has a standard rate of fire of 200 rounds per minute. Its effective range is stated as 2,000 meters; its standard ammunition is more effective up to 70 millimeters thick armor steel, so ineffective in a frontal attack against main battle tanks – but deadly even against well-fortified positions.

Bradley and her reputation: He still seems intimidating to Putin’s soldiers

The US Army apparently assumes that this will also be the future area of ​​responsibility of the Bradley legacy in a conflict between the Russian Federation and NATO, as the magazine Breaking Defense about the OMFV project. The vehicle now being developed by Rheinmetall should be able to “maneuver through the enemy’s interference zone and bring soldiers unharmed to their dismounting point,” writes Breaking Defense.

Newsweek reported in June 2023 that even after a direct hit by a Russian Grad missile, all crew members were able to disembark from their Bradley unharmed. However, according to the statistics website Oryx A quarter to a third of the Ukrainian infantry fighting vehicles deployed were more or less severely damaged, as Newsweek reported. The vehicles are said to have fought successfully, but also with heavy losses, in the 47th Mechanized Brigade of Ukraine in the battles for Avdiivka.

Nevertheless, the Bradley remains the key player in Ukraine’s renewed counter-offensive, which is considered possible in 2025. Newsweek quotes a commander of the country’s 47th Mechanized Brigade, anonymously identified as “Kach”: “The Russian soldiers crammed into Moscow’s tanks and armored personnel carriers would be ‘afraid’ to go into action ‘if they know they are facing a Bradley.'”