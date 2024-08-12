Home policy

From: Patrick Mayer

The Ukrainian army is securing captured areas in the Russian border region of Kursk. A large drone is involved in Kiev’s unexpected offensive.

Kursk – The regime in Moscow still seems very taken by surprise. Soldiers from Ukraine have established themselves in parts of the Kursk region in Russia, tying down the Kremlin’s army.

Kursk Offensive in Russia: Ukrainian army continues to attack

In contrast, Russian autocrat Vladimir Putin and his armed forces are not able to drive the invaders back behind the border in the Ukraine war. Instead, the autocratic Russian regime is confronted with “weak points” and “disorganization” in its response to the Kursk attack. This is what the American news magazine Newsweek.

But that’s not all: While the Ukrainian army is on the defensive in the Donbass with individual Abrams tanks, its units north of Kharkiv on Russian territory are still on the offensive in some areas. Among other things, they are using the “Baba Yaga” attack drone, which Russian soldiers fear.

Ukrainian troops in Russia: Putin’s units are on the defensive in the Kursk region

As the US think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) writes in an analysis on Monday (12 August), the Ukrainian armed forces have managed to at least temporarily take the initiative on the battlefield in this section of the front line northeast of Sumy and thus (currently) challenge Russia’s initiative in the entire war zone. Russian units would therefore not be able to carry out an active counteroffensive in the Kursk region, but would have to retreat to defensive positions.

The Ukrainians, who recently spectacularly sank one of Putin’s Russian submarines, are, according to ISW In contrast, the Russian villages of Porechnoye and Cherkasskoye were at least on the offensive in certain areas. On August 6, Ukrainian units crossed the Russian border near the Kursk region completely unexpectedly and in some places advanced deep into Russian territory – in some cases with tanks. “The Russians were obviously completely surprised,” explained defense expert Nico Lange in ZDF’s “heute journal.”

Ukraine offensive in the Kursk region: Moscow confirms fighting in Russia

As the senior fellow of the “Munich Security Conference” explained, Moscow itself was gathering forces in the Kursk Oblast to prepare an attack on the Ukrainian city of Sumy (around 250,000 inhabitants). According to Langes, Kiev wanted to forestall this with its own attack. The Russian Defense Ministry announced on Sunday (11 August) that there were fighting near the villages of Tolpino and Obschy Kolodez.

According to information from Moscow, individual Ukrainian units have even advanced up to 30 kilometers inland in order to tie up Russian resources and thus relieve pressure on other front lines in Ukraine. The aim is to “shift the war to the aggressor’s territory,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyj explained in a TV address on Saturday (10 August). Moscow has to rely largely on conscripts in the region, not on regular professional soldiers, writes the ISWwhich means a “vulnerability”.

At the beginning of August, near Avdiivka: Russian soldiers claim to have shot down a Ukrainian “Baba Yaga” drone. (Symbolic photo) © IMAGO / SNA

Russian region of Kursk: Moscow has to evacuate civilians after Ukraine attack

This would “probably exacerbate the disorganization” of the Russian response to the Ukrainian advance, said the Washington-based think tank in its analysis. Furthermore, there are said to be Russian partisan groups in the Kursk region that are involved in the fighting on the side of Kiev – not on the side of the Moscow regime. According to the (autocratic) Russian government, up to 76,000 civilians in the contested areas had to be evacuated at short notice.

Anton Heraschtschenko, the former Ukrainian deputy interior minister, posted a video on X of a relatively large Ukrainian drone called “Baba Yaga”, which drops grenades in horizontal flight, attacking Russian positions in the Kursk region. The drone’s night vision technology enables it to attack enemy lines at night when the enemy is not expecting it. The quadcopter with four propellers is quite large and its gripper-shaped rotors are reminiscent of a witch from Slavic mythology, which is why the drone is called “Baba Yaga”. (pm)