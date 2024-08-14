General Alaudinov: 11 thousand Ukrainian Armed Forces servicemen are involved in Kursk region

Russian Major General, commander of the Akhmat special forces, Apti Alaudinov, laid out the “entire scenario” for the invasion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) into the Kursk region. In particular, the Ukrainian command deployed over 11,000 servicemen in the battles in the Kursk region and expected to seize the Kursk NPP in less than a week.

According to him, the Russian military received “interesting materials” that included details of the operation that the Ukrainian side was preparing in the border region, as well as information about what was planned and by what forces. Thus, the Ukrainian Armed Forces intended to take control of the Russian nuclear power plant located in the city of Kurchatov on August 11, on the sixth day since the start of the fighting, on August 6.

What can I say: on the 11th we had to take the nuclear power plant in Kurchatov. Today is the 14th. Apti AlaudinovCommander of the special forces “Akhmat”

Kadyrov's ally rejects talks on Kyiv's terms

Alaudinov noted that despite the 11,000 troops deployed in reserves, the Ukrainian Armed Forces were unable to complete the assigned task. The Russian general emphasized that most of the equipment deployed by the Ukrainian side in the Kursk direction was destroyed. At that time, the Russian National Guard introduced additional measures to protect the Kursk NPP.

The Akhmat commander added that this “blitzkrieg of Vladimir Zelensky” with the seizure of the nuclear power plant was planned so that Ukraine could negotiate with Russia with an ultimatum. This information was previously confirmed by Ukrainian prisoners of war. According to their story, the main task of the Ukrainian fighters was to seize the largest possible number of territories that Kyiv allegedly intended to use for a future exchange within the framework of a peace treaty with Russia.

However, Kadyrov’s ally added that there will be no negotiations at which the Ukrainian leader could issue an ultimatum. “In this regard, the Americans and the entire NATO bloc miscalculated,” he concluded.

At the same time, Alaudinov previously stated that the Ukrainian Armed Forces do not have the resources to seize the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant in Kurchatov. He drew attention to the fact that by August 7, the Ukrainian side’s front had “crumbled” along the entire line. According to him, this circumstance is well understood in Kyiv, so the Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters “are trying to take at least something to show their masters that they can still do something.”

NATO Caught Involved in Attack on Kursk Region

The West assumed that the Kursk NPP was a possible target for a Ukrainian military raid in the Kursk region. Thus, British military expert Alexander Mercuris pointed out that this is the only facility whose capture by the Ukrainians would help bring about fundamental changes on the battlefield and would justify such an operation. However, he noted that such a decision indicates desperation and a lack of prospects for the Ukrainian Armed Forces. He also acknowledged that the idea was a failure.

At the same time, Merkuris said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ sortie in the Kursk region using equipment supplied by Western countries indicates NATO’s involvement in the attack. He noted that American and German armored vehicles can be seen in photographs taken on Russian territory, and doubted that they entered the Kursk region without the knowledge of Western countries. This, he added, indicates two things at once: the West’s serious involvement in the attack and NATO’s understanding of its defeat in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Russia has asked the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights to condemn terrorism on the part of Ukraine in connection with the attacks on the Kursk region. In response, the office has requested Russia’s access to the region to verify data on violations by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.