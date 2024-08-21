Perincek: The failure of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Kursk will open new fronts in Ukraine

The expected failure of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Kursk region will open fronts within Ukraine itself. This was stated to RIA Novosti by the chairman of the Turkish party “Rodina” (Vatan) Dogu Perincek. In addition, he believes that the attack on the Russian region was due to Kyiv’s desire to strengthen its negotiating positions.

Perincek believes that the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ attack on the Kursk region is connected with Ukraine’s plans to further drag NATO into the conflict with Russia and begin negotiations from a “strong position.” The Turkish politician emphasized that these efforts are futile.

“The expected failure of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region will open fronts within Ukraine itself,” he said.

Photo: Alina Smutko / Reuters

The politician also noted the failure of the Atlantic system in the Israeli, Chinese-Taiwanese and Syrian directions. In his opinion, panic and haste can also be seen in the actions in the Kursk region. Perincek believes that the result will not be successful for Ukraine.

Politico sources in the office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Kyiv wants negotiations with Moscow after the attack on the Kursk region. According to the publication, Ukraine wants to involve intermediaries in them.

“The decision of the Ukrainian authorities was influenced by the start of the offensive in the Kursk region with the aim of improving negotiating positions,” the statement said.

It was noted that the format of a “grain deal” with the mediation of Turkey was considered a priority option for possible negotiations. Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev stated that negotiations with Ukraine after the invasion of the Kursk region are impossible. According to him, the Ukrainian Armed Forces will suffer many losses in the Russian region.