And with the failure of the counterattack launched by Ukraine against the Russian army since June 10, to achieve significant progress for Kiev, comes the step of Biden, the 46th president of the United States, to supply it with internationally banned cluster munitions. In order to save his reputation and his chance in the elections scheduled for 2024, according to the assessment of an American military expert in his comment to “Sky News Arabia.”

Washington promoted to the inside and outside that its support for Kiev aims to “protect democracy and the world order,” while Americans see it as a drain on their country’s economy, and that the real goal is to drain Russia.

Rescue tour in Europe

On Sunday, Biden begins a European tour, during which he visits London for talks with the British King, Charles III, and his prime minister, Rishi Sunak, and participates in the NATO summit scheduled in the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius, and ends his trip with a visit to Finland.

The US military expert, Peter Alex, believes that Biden’s tour is “an attempt to save Ukraine and make its counterattack a success,” especially since some of Washington’s NATO allies have become concerned about the long period of time and the cost they bear in the Ukraine war.

On the inner motivation behind the tour, he says:

The Biden administration is under internal pressure from voters, especially Republicans, regarding the need to stop aid to Ukraine in light of economic pressures, high prices and inflation rates.

These pressures prompted Biden, and for the success of his re-election chances, to agree to supplying Ukraine with cluster munitions, despite the opposition of human rights organizations and warnings of their danger.

American split

For his part, Politico reported that members supporting the Republican candidate, Donald Trump, are arguing in the House of Representatives about the need to force Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss peace terms with Moscow, in light of their opposition to continued support for Kiev.

Aid to Ukraine is also likely to slow as Washington faces a government shutdown in the fall and winter, and as Republicans and Democrats squabble over military spending.

This position, in addition to the failure of the counterattack, raises European fears that the next US president will be a Republican, which could “divide the Western alliance supporting Ukraine.”

In the same vein, the Washington Post says that the Biden administration aspired for Ukraine to achieve a landslide victory that would strengthen the president’s position in the 2024 elections.

The American newspaper expects that the limited gains achieved by Ukraine during the counterattack will increase the differences of Western leaders regarding their future stance towards Ukraine and Russia, and they may pressure Kiev to accept a settlement with Moscow.

new support

For its part, the Russian newspaper “Izvestia” suggested that the issue of increasing military support for Ukraine would dominate Biden’s discussions during his tour in Europe.

In a report Saturday, she said support could include: