Asked if Ukraine might reconsider its ambition to join the alliance, Ambassador Vadim Prystaiko told the BBC: “No, it is not, and I am very happy that I had the opportunity to clarify my position.”

The Ukrainian diplomat stated that the previous BBC report in this regard was the result of a misunderstanding.

“We are not a member of NATO at the moment, and to avoid war we are ready to make many concessions, and this is what we are doing in our talks with the Russians,” Prystaiko said.

“This is not a postponement of our ambition to join NATO, what we are talking about is that we are not currently members, so we should look for something else such as bilateral agreements with the United Kingdom, or the United States.

“Therefore, in addition to NATO, we are seeking other arrangements that will allow us to overcome the current ordeal,” the Ukrainian diplomat was quoted as saying by Reuters.

Asked again whether Ukraine would change its position on the efforts to join NATO, Ambassador Prystaiko said: “No.”