The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate Budanov announced that Kiev is preparing a serious military operation in Crimea

Ukraine is preparing a military operation in Crimea. Kyiv’s plans were revealed by the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the republic, Kirill Budanov (included in the list of terrorists and extremists of Rosfinmonitoring).

“Our actions in the Black Sea are preparation for a serious operation in Crimea,” he said. He also added that this is a “good message” for the local population.

The intelligence service explained that all actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Black Sea region in 2022-2023 are “connected by one strategic plan.” The department indicated that this also includes attempts by the Ukrainian military to attack the left bank of the Dnieper in the Kherson region.

These are all preparatory measures for a serious operation in Crimea. This is a test of the correctness of our statements about the routes of approach and escape. Kirill Budanov Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

Russia responded to Kyiv’s plans to conduct an operation in Crimea

First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs Vladimir Dzhabarov condemned such statements and called it unusual that intelligence openly talks about its plans.

As a rule, the leadership of the special services not only does not talk about upcoming operations, but also does not comment on them after they are carried out Vladimir Dzhabarov First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs

According to the senator, these words are either fake or stupid. Nevertheless, he emphasized that Budanov’s statement will be taken into account, and Russian structures will be ready.

The head of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense promised that in 2024 Kyiv will return the peninsula under its control

At the end of 2023, the head of the department, Rustem Umerov, in an interview with the German publication Bild, said that Kyiv would return Crimea in 2024. “I'm 100 percent sure. This is our strategic goal,” he noted.

Photo: Ekaterina Yakel / Lenta.ru

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky also said that Ukraine is preparing to seize Crimea. However, he did not announce specific dates. “We are preparing technically, with weapons, reinforcement, the formation of offensive brigades of different categories and of different nature, we send people for training at the sites of other states,” the politician said.

Also, answering the question whether he is considering any option for a peaceful resolution of the conflict, which does not imply the republic returning control of Crimea, the President of Ukraine said that this would not be a victory.

Related materials:

The President of Poland doubted that Ukraine would be able to return Crimea

In February, Andrzej Duda admitted that he does not know whether Ukraine will return Crimea. “Crimea is a special place, including for historical reasons. In fact, if we look historically, it was in Russian hands most of the time,” the Polish president said.

In Poland and Ukraine, Duda's words caused a wave of indignation. In particular, a deputy from the Civil Coalition, Roman Gertich, said that this was an “incredibly stupid statement,” and the Ukrainian Ambassador to Poland Vasily Zvarich said that “Crimea is Ukraine” and it will continue to be so. Later, Duda tried to justify himself and emphasized that his position regarding Russia’s special operation in Ukraine was and remains clear and unambiguous.