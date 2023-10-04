Home page politics

From: Stefan Krieger

Ukraine could become a member of the EU by 2030, provided both sides fulfill their tasks. But there are conditions.

Brussels – The European Union is preparing to start negotiations with Ukraine on its future accession to the union. An official announcement is expected as early as December. This is reported by the news portal, among others Politico.

According to three diplomats who said Politico are familiar with the plans, the heads of state and government are preparing to Kyiv to give the green light. This is with the aim of starting formal discussions about joining the 27-country alliance before the end of the year.

EU Council President Charles Michel is in favor of Ukraine’s membership

The Ukraine is therefore still the focus of a new major push to expand the EU to up to 35 countries. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in her annual address to Parliament last month that Ukraine’s future lies “in the Union.”

EU Council President Charles Michel supports Ukraine’s accession by 2030 – but only under conditions. “Ukraine can be part of the EU in 2030 if both sides do their homework,” says Michel in Interview with the Mirror. Among other things, Michel is demanding that the EU speed up the “decision-making processes”. By quickly admitting Ukraine, the EU would also “prove that it is capable of geopolitical action.”

Türkiye is also a candidate for membership

At the same time, the Belgian emphasized that it was neither for Ukraine nor for the EU accession candidates – besides the Türkiye these are the six Western Balkan states and the Republic of Moldova – will give a political discount. “Ukraine and the other candidate countries must implement reforms, fight corruption and meet the legal requirements,” says Michel. Nevertheless, the EU must now “not waste any more time,” as the influence of Russia and China is becoming ever greater in the Western Balkans, for example.

Although Ukraine may not have met all the conditions by the European leaders’ summit in mid-December, leaders will make a political statement authorizing negotiations. This is true even if the “legal negotiation framework” has not yet been completed. “The aim is to reach a political agreement in December to start negotiations,” an EU diplomat in Brussels said, adding that a legal decision on Ukraine’s admission could be made by early 2024.

Also Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) had recently expressed confidence about Ukraine’s rapid accession to the EU and the recapture of important areas of Russia expressed. “The future of Ukraine lies in the European Union, in our community of freedom,” said Baerbock on Monday on the sidelines of a special meeting of EU foreign ministers in Kiev. “And it will soon extend from Lisbon to Luhansk,” she added. Luhansk is one of four Ukrainian regions that Russia declared annexed over a year ago. (skr with afp/dpa)