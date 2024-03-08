The American embassy in Moscow has issued an 'alert' reporting the risk of terrorist attacks in Moscow in the next 48 hours. “The embassy is following reports that extremists have imminent plans to target large gatherings of people in Moscow, including concerts. We advise American citizens to avoid such occasions over the next 48 hours,” it said in a statement published last night. .

The British embassy also later released similar news. Yesterday the FSB announced that it had dismantled an IS cell in the Kaluga region following a firefight. The members of the cell were planning an attack against a Jewish institution in Moscow.

Farnesina: “Avoid gatherings in Moscow”

“On 7 March 2024, the Russian authorities announced that they had neutralized a terrorist cell, which was planning an attack on Moscow. In light of this situation, it is suggested to continue to avoid – in the coming weeks – any form of gathering in the capital, there including participation in cultural events with large turnout of the public”, we read on the Viaggiare Sicuri website. In the note, there is no reference to the alarm raised by the US embassy.

In Kharkiv 3 dead in Russian bombing

The toll from new Russian bombings that hit the Ukrainian region of Kharkiv is three dead. The governor of Kharkiv, Oleg Sinegubov, denounced Russian artillery and mortar attacks against 18 areas, adding that a 64-year-old woman, a 40-year-old and a 58-year-old man were killed. The Guardian reports this.