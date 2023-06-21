The head of the Italian Bishops’ Conference stops in Puglia for a “lecture of life” and reveals that preparations are underway for the second stage of the “peace crusade”

“Peace is always possible, and we must never lose hope. It is essential to have it, because without it there is no future and no life”: thus Cardinal Matteo Maria Zuppi, ambassador in the peace mission that Pope Francis would like to carry out to end the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, in an interview given to Affaritaliani.it, during the stop in Puglia, in San Vito dei Normanni, in the Brindisi area, where he held a “Chair of life” (a series of conversations with personalities from culture, entertainment, science and faith) at the invitation of Don Piero Calamo.

“I try to represent the personal desire of Pope Francis, obviously of the whole Church, for the conflict to end. This is the mission that Pope Francis has entrusted to me: to find all the possible spaces to facilitate, to create a better climate, to contribute to the unique good of Peace.”

Cardinal Zuppi, after meeting the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensy in Kiev on 5 and 6 June, is preparing to open negotiations also with Moscow, which it will reach in a few days in the second stage of the “peace crusade” started by the Pope last year.

