Cardinal Matthew Soupschosen by the Pope for the peacekeeping mission in Ukraineis about to go on mission “with so much suffering”, to bring the “closeness” of the Church and “alleviate the consequences of a terrible situation and help as much as possible anything that favors dialogue, anything to not passively accept the war” This was underlined by the president of the CEI himself on the sidelines of the press conference in which he summed up the 77th General Assembly of Bishops.

The mission desired by Pope Francis, he further observed, is designed to “manifest the presence” of the Church, “this is the real content. We cannot witness the war without saying that we are close to the victims”. When asked if he will go to Kiev and Moscow, the cardinal dismissed it with a “no comment”.

An “appointment”, the one entrusted to him by the Pope, of which Zuppi feels “the weight but there is the support of many who suffer in seeing a conflict of this size”. What has been missing so far? “Surely something must have been missing – he says -. We have to look for what is still missing”.