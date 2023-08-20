“Peace must be just and it must be secure and it must be found not with weapons but with dialogue”. This was underlined by Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, president of the CEI – sent by Pope Francis to undertake a peace mission in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine – speaking at the inaugural round table of the Rimini Meeting.

The cardinal observes: “Peace does not mean betrayal and one must always bear in mind that there is an aggressor and there is a person being attacked. Peace requires justice and security, there cannot be an unjust peace or an insecure peace, because that would be the premise for the continuation of the conflict”.

Cardinal Zuppi recalls that “Pope Francis always asks us not to get used to war and teaches us to commit ourselves to peace. Every day that passes he sees many people die, a hatred that becomes deeper, a pollution that becomes unbearable for the whole environment. This really is a piecemeal world war”, warns the president of the CEI.

(by the correspondent Enzo Bonaiuto)