Surprise visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to the Robotyne front, one of the hottest areas in the war between Kiev and Russia. “I met with the military and law enforcement agencies to discuss security in the Zaporizhzhia region. We talked about the situation on the battlefield, the defense of Avdiivka, Robotyne and other areas of the front line, about fortifications, key infrastructure and the protection of the defense industry,” Zelensky wrote on X.

The president also met with soldiers. “Zaporizhzhia region. Robotyne. Where the 65th mechanized brigade is located, I spoke with the defenders, thanked them and presented honors. It is an honor to be here. Supporting the fighters and rewarding them. They have the difficult and crucial mission of repelling the enemy and defend Ukraine. We are proud of our warriors and grateful to them!”, writes Zelensky in another post. The president attached photo and video images of his encounters at the front.