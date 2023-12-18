Ukraine faces shortages of supplies from abroad and has to manage a complex internal situation. Confidence in President Volodymyr Zelensky is declining and in the last few hours a case of espionage against General Valery Zaluzhny, head of the army, has also emerged.

The stalemate in the war with Russia, which has lasted for 22 months, leaves its mark. Confidence in President Zelensky has dropped by more than twenty percent in one year, according to a survey conducted by the International Institute of Sociology in Kiev. In December last year, in fact, 84 percent of Ukrainians had confidence in their president: now the figure has dropped to 62%.

The internal picture is also enlivened by the news arriving from Zaluzhny's offices: in recent weeks the general has recognized the difficulties in managing the counteroffensive, with results lower than expected. According to the first results of the investigations of the SBU services, a 'bug' was found in non-operational mode and other searches did not lead to the discovery of devices for collecting data or tools for remotely listening to what was happening in those rooms .

“We want to underline that the equipment was not found directly in Valery Zaluzhny's office, but in one of the rooms at his disposal in the future”, the SBU specified yesterday via Telegram after several Ukrainian media had reported the discovery of 'bugs ' in the new offices of the general and his personal advisor.

Zaluzhny has been credited with several battlefield successes recorded by Ukrainian forces as they repelled the Russian invasion that began on February 24, 2022. But rumors of tensions between Zaluzhny and Zelensky have circulated. The general recently made it clear in an interview that he believes the war is stalled and there are rumors in Ukraine that he has political ambitions.

At Rbc-Ukraine, it was Zaluzhny himself who said that the device was discovered during a routine check. “I'll put it this way: These are the rooms I was supposed to use today,” the general said, explaining that he works in different places all the time.

And Zaluzhny also admitted that he was not the only one who turned out to be intercepted. No comment from the general on who could be behind the operation, but Zaluzhny still wanted to exclude that it was personnel of the Ukrainian General Staff.

On the field, meanwhile, Ukraine has reduced military operations along the entire front line due to the reduction of foreign supplies in the defense sector, in particular ammunition, denounced General Oleksandr Tarnavsky, after they are underway in the Senate American negotiations to unblock a new aid package for Ukraine and Hungary blocked a 50 billion euro EU package. “The volumes we have today are not enough, given our needs. So, we are redistributing them. We are replanning tasks that we set ourselves to reduce them,” he said, noting that the Russians also have problems with ammunition reserves.

Russia also has to deal with the difficulties associated with an exhausting war. The fighters of the Storm-Z units are “most likely redeployed in combat with unhealed wounds”, according to what we read in the British intelligence report disclosed by the Ministry of Defense in London, according to which in some cases, members of the units returned after amputation of limbs.

Most of the units are made up of recruited prisoners, “destined to receive substandard treatment”, the report notes. Often these are people without the necessary documents to access military hospitals. Russian media reported the existence of Storm-Z assault units, which took part in intense fighting.

Since the beginning of the war, on the other hand, Russia has lost 347,160 soldiers in Ukraine, according to estimates by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. This number includes 1,090 casualties suffered by Russian forces in the last 24 hours.

According to the report, Russia also lost 5,783 tanks, 10,752 armored combat vehicles, 10,822 fuel vehicles and tanks, 8,175 artillery systems, 926 multiple launch rocket systems, 610 air defense systems, 324 aircraft, 324 helicopters , 6,290 drones, 22 boats and a submarine.