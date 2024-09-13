Volodymyr Zelensky will soon present to US President Joe Biden “a plan for reliable peace” to end the war between Ukraine and Russia. The leader of Kiev, participating in the annual conference of the ‘Yalta European Strategy’ announces that “the next summit for peace in Ukraine will be held in November and Russia will be invited”.

The meeting with Biden, according to Zelensky, will take place soon. ”This month, we are scheduled to meet with President Biden. I will present him with a plan for victory. A series of interconnected solutions that will give Ukraine enough power, enough things, to put this war on the path to peace,” Zelensky explains.

In a post on ‘X’, the Ukrainian president adds that ”if we want to hear the words ‘peace has finally come’, we must first hear that Ukraine has become powerful enough to win”’. Because, according to the Ukrainian leader, ”this is the only guarantee of peace. It does not depend only on us; it also depends on the world”.

Zelensky wants to ”thank all Ukrainians for their courage and I thank every partner who is really doing everything to ensure Ukraine’s victory. I look forward to the day when I can thank world leaders for the kind of help that will make Ukraine’s victory inevitable. Only then will the desire for peace reach Putin’s palaces.”

Russia attacks Kursk

Meanwhile, the war does not stop. Russia is trying to launch an offensive in the Kursk region to push Ukrainian soldiers back across the border. ”So far it has not achieved any real success,” says the Ukrainian president, explaining that ”Ukraine expected Russian forces to respond to Kursk.” The war is unfolding around another pivot, Donetsk: there, Russian pressure is constant and Ukraine is struggling to stem the invaders’ push. ”The situation on the Pokrovsk front is difficult,” he says, referring to the crucial logistical hub that allows control of rail traffic and supply routes.