Ukraine, Zelensky’s opening: “For Crimea, a political solution is better than a military one”

It is “preferable and possible to negotiate a political solution for Crimea”, annexed to Russia in 2014, also to avoid further victims. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky in an interview with the 1+1 broadcaster. “When we reach the administrative borders of Crimea, I think it is possible to politically force the demilitarization of Russia on the territory of the peninsula,” Zelensky explained, while the Ukrainian counter-offensive continues in the south of the country.

Even the Ukrainian presidential adviser, Mykhailo Podolyak, underlined the importance of the advance towards the border with Crimea. “When Ukrainian forces advance south and reach the administrative border with Crimea, events will take a different shape,” Podolyak wrote on social media, assuring that the war “will end quickly and in an instant, just as it began.”

During yesterday’s interview, Zelensky also opened up the possibility of holding elections in Ukraine, on the condition, however, of receiving additional financial support so as not to have to allocate money foreseen for weapons to the electoral process. “We are defending our democracy and our land,” he said, recalling that the United States also held elections during World War II. “That’s why people talk about elections. There is a political process. It can’t be banned.”

Going to the vote will be possible “if our parliamentarians are ready, because we need changes to the legislation, to the electoral code, to do it quickly,” he said.