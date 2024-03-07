Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will be in Turkey today for a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoganduring which they will talk about bilateral relations, the war with Russia and the grain agreement. Zelensky flies to Türkiye while the war continues to put the resistance of the Ukrainian armed forces to the test, called to stem Moscow's offensive. “Putin – the Ukrainian president says to Bruno Vespa in '5 Minutes' – wants all of Ukraine”.

Russia attacks Zaporizhzhia

Russia is intensifying attacks in the direction of Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia oblast, in an attempt to overcome Kiev's defense at Robotyne. This was stated by Dmytro Lykhovii, spokesman for the Tavria group of forces. The village of Robotyne, located about 15 kilometers south of Orikhiv and 70 kilometers south-east of Zaporizhzhia, was liberated by Ukraine during its counteroffensive in the summer of 2023 and has been on the front line ever since.

In recent days, Russian forces have launched a maximum of three to five attacks per day, Lykhovii said, while in the last 24 hours the activity has increased: Moscow's troops have carried out 16 assaults west of Verbove and near Robotyne . The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said that all attacks were unsuccessful.

Zaluzhny becomes ambassador

Zelensky apparently solves one of the internal cases. General Valery Zaluzhhy, former commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian forces who was replaced last month, will be the new ambassador to London. The president approved his candidacy, the Kiev Foreign Ministry announced.

“General Zaluzhny told me that this is the path he wants to take: diplomacy,” Zelensky said, announcing the white smoke. Zaluzhny was removed from command of the armed forces after the disappointing counteroffensive in the second half of 2023 and was replaced by General Oleksandr Syrsky.

Taurus missiles, Zelensky's guarantees to Germany

Regardless of the commander's name, Ukraine has a clear need: Kiev needs weapons. With US supplies blocked in Congress, waiting for the House of Representatives to vote on the $61 billion package, the spotlight turns on Germany. The Germans have Taurus missiles at their disposal, long-range weapons that would allow the Ukrainians to strike deep into the enemy. Germany, however, does not want to grant missiles that could hit targets on Russian territory and is not even willing to make its military available for the coordination of operations from German territory. “We promised not to use Taurus missiles against any area except the occupied Ukrainian territories,” Zelensky tells Vespa.

“We might not even use them then, as happened in the Black Sea. When the Russians saw that they were losing their ships, they retreated into Russian territorial waters. If you have adequate weapons, we could respond to Russian forces using long-range weapons against cities, like Kherson for example. They fire 20 kilometers further than our artillery, with long-range weapons we could move away. And they would be afraid. If we had weapons corresponding to the Russian ones, the fate of the war could change, we could advance “, he adds.

Zelensky: “No to the truce, it only serves Putin”

The Ukrainian president does not consider the possibility of a truce. “A frozen conflict, like ours would be after a pause in the fighting, would be a big problem for Ukraine and also for all of Europe. We have already experienced it, after the occupation of Crimea and the conflict in the regions of Donetsk and Luhansk. It is a situation similar to what some leaders and media are proposing. It would not be a real pause, but a pause in favor of Putin, which would help him strengthen himself, obtain supplies” from Iran and North Korea, recruit more soldiers, he says.

“It would be just like after 2014, when the frozen conflict allowed Putin to strengthen himself and launch a large-scale war. His aim is not only some territories of Ukraine, but the whole of Ukraine – he states -. He wants to destroy everything the country to annex it to Russia, with violence or with political instruments as it did in Belarus, where it controls everything, even the police and the military”.