“We are preparing countermeasures, even more powerful than the current ones”. The president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, ‘sends’ a message to Russia in his usual point on the war entrusted to social channels and Telegram. “The main problems are the Donetsk region, Luhansk region, Kharkiv region, Zaporizhzhia region, Kherson region, Crimea, frontline territories and our border. We’re analyzing the invaders’ intentions and we are preparing even more powerful countermeasures than the current ones”, says the president who dwells in particular on the theme of “energy and communication”.

In recent weeks, Russia has systematically hit infrastructure and the energy grid, causing frequent and prolonged blackouts in many areas of Ukraine. “We record the results of what has already been done to protect our systems. We are preparing new solutions. “Energy workers, all of our services are doing everything to stabilize the system and give people more energy and longer. And I want to emphasize once again: it is very important that people understand when and for how long will remain without electricity”, the words of the president, who highlights: “This is the responsibility of both the energy companies themselves and the local authorities. People have the right to know. And to the extent that it is possible now, the possibility of planning one’s own life should be ensured. People see that in nearby houses or in nearby streets, for some reason, the rules regarding electricity are different. There should be justice and clarity,” says Zelensky, who has publicly criticized the mayor of Kiev, Vitaly Klitschko, who according to the president could have done more and better in preparing emergency measures to guarantee access of the population to electricity.