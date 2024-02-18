A tough week for Ukraine. President Volodymyr Zelensky's usual evening message resembles a partial assessment to archive the last very harsh phase of the war against Russia. Kiev's armed forces, a few days ago under the command of General Oleksandr Syrsky, abandoned the city of Avdiivka, in the east of the country, leaving the field open to the enemy who raised their flag on the rubble.

“I express gratitude for all the soldiers, for all those who are committed to the defense, for all those who help,” Zelensky says. “This week, the hearts of all those who care about us – not only in Ukraine – have experienced feelings of concern for our heroes, for our Avdiivka, for every soldier and for the fate of our people and our entire country” .

Russia, while Vladimir Putin reiterates inadmissible offers of dialogue, claims progress after the conquest of Avdiivka and, with information not independently verified, announces that it has gained more than 8 kilometers compared to the previous front line. Kiev's plans, it is no secret, are conditioned by the shortage of weapons and ammunition which risks becoming chronic.

EU support – in addition to the security agreements signed with the United Kingdom and in recent days with France and Germany – is not enough to compensate for the stoppage of American supplies. The 61 billion package with weapons and equipment is stuck in the United States Congress: Zelensky, after the approval of the Senate, awaits the yes of the House of Representatives with a Republican majority. A negative vote, which cannot be ruled out given the presence of Donald Trump in the background, cannot be ruled out: without American weapons, the situation would become even more complicated for Kiev.

“The battle continues, the most important thing is that we do everything possible and impossible to defeat Russian evil and protect as many Ukrainian lives as possible. Ukrainians have fought heroically in the past, but for the first time in its history l 'Ukraine has gained global solidarity and support,' he says, referring to the support that the international community expressed at the Security Conference in Munich. “Although there are different political orientations in the world, different problems, we continue to do our utmost so that the world is with Ukraine and so that our soldiers can stop Russian cruelty and take back what is ours. We must continue to resist, we must achieve our Ukrainian goals in this war,” he concludes.